The influencer effect: How social media shapes electronics choices of millennials

The digital era has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the way consumers make purchasing decisions. Among these changes, the role of social media, particularly for the millennial generation, has been nothing short of revolutionary.

Millennials, born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, have grown up in an era where social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter have become powerful tools for information, entertainment, and influence.

Consequently, these platforms have significantly shaped their choices in various aspects of life, including their preferences in electronics. In this article, we delve into the “Influencer Effect” and its impact on millennials’ electronics choices.

The Rise of the Influencer

The term “influencer” refers to individuals on social media platforms who have garnered a substantial following, often in the thousands or even millions, due to their expertise, charisma, or unique style. These influencers can be categorised into niches, such as fashion, beauty, travel, or technology, and they wield considerable power when it comes to influencing consumer decisions. Among millennials, tech influencers, also known as “techies,” have become a prominent source of guidance and inspiration in the world of electronics.

According to research conducted by McKinsey & Company in India, a staggering 80% of consumers are inclined to explore a new brand when a prominent influencer endorses it. Basically, these influencers tirelessly cultivate relationships with their followers, focusing on various levels of engagement, including trust-building, category-specific awareness, and advertising.

Here are the ways in which social media influences the electronic preferences of millennials:

Product Recommendations: Millennials frequently turn to influencers for product suggestions, whether it is a new smartphone, a cutting-edge TV, or innovative home appliances. Influencers showcase these products in their content, offering authentic reviews, unboxings, and real-life usage experiences. This approach resonates with millennials, who value peer opinions over traditional advertising.

Trends and Aesthetics: Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube are visual-centric. Millennials often follow influencers who curate their content with visually appealing electronics. The aesthetics and trends showcased by influencers play a significant role in shaping the preferences of this generation. For instance, an influencer is engrossed in a fast-paced video game on their sleek smart TV. The vibrant OLED display seamlessly captures every pixel, immersing the viewer in lifelike visuals with deep, rich colours. This visual spectacle becomes an instant trendsetter, inspiring millennials to seek out TVs with OLED technology for an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience.

Product Comparisons: Social media platforms are ideal for comparing products. Influencers often pit different electronic devices against each other, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. These comparisons provide millennials with valuable insights, helping them make informed decisions based on their specific needs and preferences.

Tutorials and How-Tos: Influencers don’t just showcase products; they also demonstrate how to use them effectively. Millennials appreciate step-by-step tutorials and how-to guides, which can be particularly useful for complex electronics like smart home systems. Social media influencers simplify the learning process, making it easier for millennials to adopt new technologies.

The Impact on Brand Loyalty: Millennials are now more likely to switch brands based on the recommendations and experiences they encounter on social media.

Brand Authenticity: Brands that align with the values and image projected by influencers are more likely to gain favour with millennials. Authenticity is a key factor in brand loyalty, and social media influencers play a pivotal role in shaping perceptions of authenticity.

Influencer Partnerships: Brands often collaborate with influencers to promote their products. These partnerships can have a significant impact on millennials’ purchasing decisions, as they trust influencers to provide honest opinions and insights.

(Jitin Masand is the founder and managing director of OKIE)

