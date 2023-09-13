Houses of Mazgaon, Chawls of Girgaon, Matungawalla: How these Mumbaikars are archiving lesser-known aspects of Mumbai

Mumbai boasts of many beautiful neighbourhoods. However, as some of them come to the light, others are left basking in the past glory. Some Mumbaikars are taking it upon themselves to archive and create an online repository for the future, and even propose a new model

Jaee Naik, Mihir Vaidya and Matungawalla have been creating archives of Mazgaon, Girgaon and Matunga East. Photo Courtesy: Matungawalla/Mihir Vaidya/Jaee Naik

When Mumbai-based architect Jaee Naik's workplace moved from Santacruz to Mazgaon in April 2022, little did the Borivali resident know that she would fall in love with the neighbourhood within the first few walks she took after lunch and in the evenings. "My perspective of Mazgaon is an outsider's perspective. The houses in Matherpacady village are centuries old, and it is only five minutes away from my studio. During my walks, I came across these beautiful houses," she shares.