The show features a collection of 45 to 50 artworks, all created with acrylic on canvas, depicting the profound interplay between humanity and nature

An artwork by Dilip Mali

Listen to this article Be inspired by nature's eternal beauty at this art exhibition in Mumbai x 00:00

An art exhibition showcasing artworks inspired by nature’s eternal beauty will deck the halls of Jehangir Art Gallery from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025. This art collection by Dilip Mali, titled ‘Whispers of Nature’, features a mix of realistic and abstract artworks that pay homage to the world around us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in the serene village of Ond in the Satara district of Maharashtra, Mali’s artistic sensibilities were nurtured amidst the greenery of the Sahyadri hills. From his early days as a student to his professional training, nature has been an omnipresent muse, inspiring his work. He credits the textures, forms and hues of trees, particularly the bark of wood, as pivotal elements shaping his artistic journey, describing them as “nature’s language, speaking directly to the soul.”

Besides exhibitions across India, Mali’s artworks have found permanent homes globally. He was also selected to create a live painting at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this year.

The upcoming show features a collection of 45 to 50 artworks, all created with acrylic on canvas, depicting the profound interplay between humanity and nature.

Offering an insight into some of the artworks at the show, the artist shares, “One standout piece is a serene beach riverscape, capturing the gentle interplay of flowing water, golden sands and sunlight, evoking a sense of tranquillity and timeless connection with nature.”

“Another highlight is a series of three abstract paintings, cut from a single large work. The compositions, dominated by light hues with occasional bright colour patches, convey the sweeping grandeur of mountain ranges, offering a fresh and emotive interpretation with each panel,” he adds.

The duality of Mali’s artistic expression, spanning realism and abstraction, adds a dynamic depth to his work. While his realistic pieces capture nature’s delicate nuances, from the dappling of sunlight through the leaves to the rugged texture of the bark, his abstract creations evoke emotions through bold strokes and vibrant colours.

Reflecting on the process of creating such pieces of art, he shares, “The creative process for realistic works requires patience and observation, as I aim to recreate the intricate details of nature. Abstract works, on the other hand, allow for more emotional spontaneity and exploration. Balancing these styles keeps my creative process dynamic and rewarding. Realism gives structure, while abstraction provides freedom.”

Influenced by greats like Van Gogh and J.M.W. Turner, Mali’s works present emotional depth and universal themes, blending personal experiences with a global artistic ethos. “I can still feel the sun rays filtering through the thick bushes, the sound of the river water still echoes in my mind, the rugged paths, and the textures on the stones from the constant impact of the water,” Dilip Mali reminisces.

Even as urbanisation transforms landscapes, he aims to celebrate and preserve those memories through his art. “It’s a beautiful feeling to know that through my work, I can keep alive things that are no longer in existence,” Mali concludes.

What: ‘Whispers of Nature’ art exhibition by Dilip Mali

When: December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025

Where: Gallery No. 4, Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda