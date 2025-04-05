The American rapper Scott will now not only perform in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, but also on October 19

American rapper will now perform on October 18 and 19 in New Delhi. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article Travis Scott India Tour 2025: After first show sells out, second Delhi show on October 19 sold out too x 00:00

It has been a busy for Travis Scott fans in India. While the tickets for his October 18 show went live earlier today, they were sold out in no time.

Showing a similar trend to the Coldplay concert, BookMyShow added a second show on October 19, but even that has now sold out, leaving many fans sad they couldn't get the tickets and others wishing he had a concert in Mumbai.

Initially planned as a one-night concert, the organisers announced on Saturday, April 5, an additional show due to high demand.

A BookMyShow spokesperson said, "The overwhelming response from fans across the country to Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour has marked a defining chapter in India's live entertainment story, as we gear up to bring two back-to-back shows to life in New Delhi on October 18 and 19. Several fans logged in to BookMyShow on April 5, eager to be a part of this iconic experience, with both stadium shows selling out within just three hours of going on sale. This phenomenal demand is a nod to the passionate Travis Scott fanbase, as it marks a defining moment in India's hip-hop journey, reaffirming the nation's growing presence on the global touring map."

Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.



Scott known for his chart-topping hits like 'SICKO MODE', 'Goosebumps', 'Highest in the room' and 'FE!N'.

Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions. His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.



The singer's tour is one among many recent performances by some of the biggest international artists performing in India in the last year including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and even Dua Lipa.



(With inputs from ANI)