‘We sincerely apologize’: India beauty and wellness platform issues statement after viral ‘email’ about terminating ‘stressed employees’

Updated on: 10 December,2024 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A day after a reported email by the company went viral on social media, they have released a statement saying no one was fired, and how they would never take such an "inhumane step"

A day after an email with the subject line ‘Update on Stress Survey Results’, reportedly sent by an Indian beauty and wellness platform went viral for stating that it would “part ways with employees who indicated significant stress”, the company has now released a statement on LinkedIn.


The company stated the following: “No one was fired at Yes Madam, We sincerely apologize for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed. Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step. Our team is like our family, and their dedication, hard work, and passion, are the foundation of our successes.

The social media posts were a planned effort to highlight a serious issue of workplace stress. And to those who shared angry comments or voiced strong opinions, we say Thank You. When people speak up, it shows they care – and care is at the heart of our business.”

The three-page long statement clarifies the whole issue and even shares how they have helped the employees. It also states how they are going to “rewrite the narrative” by introducing different kinds of policies.


However, they faced flak for this post from many users on social media. While one LinkedIn user said, “Companies need to understand when to draw the line. Not everything is a 'marketing campaign'”, another shared, “Whoever approved this stupid PR stunt should probably fire themselves” and even “Such people think doing such rubbish PR will help them to get eyeballs. But you received hatred” by another user.


After the post went viral on December 9, many users criticised it but there were others who also rightly pointed out that it looks like a PR stunt.

