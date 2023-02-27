Breaking News
Why we need to address the downside of the much-hyped hustle culture of Mumbai

Updated on: 27 February,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Being overworked is normalised and has reduced an employee’s worth to the number of hours he/she dedicates to the company. Amidst the popular hustle culture of Mumbai are the rising instances of cardiac problems posing major health risks to employees

Employees in a hustling culture lose the capacity to strike a work-life balance, which is essential for good mental and physical health. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


Mumbai’s hustle culture has now attained its new poster boy: Shanky Chauhan, the head of sales at the Bombay Shaving Company. The man was captured snoozing in an auto post his work shift. His image has been circulating on LinkedIn as the CEO Shantanu Deshpande hailed him as ‘the heartbeat of the company.’ 

