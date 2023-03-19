Women have to compromise more than men between career, relationship and family: Survey

The report found that 95 per cent of respondents agree on the definition of gender equality that men and women are equal, and should be given equal opportunities in all things

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Even though men and women are equally taking over top executive positions and achieving work goals, the latter still has to face many challenges while trying to do it all, and that has been revealed in a new report.



Social networking app Bumble, in their annual State of the Nation report, conducted a survey of approximately 2500 Indians (18+ years) around the current state of equality within dating and relationships, careers, gender, finances and more, findings support a "reality gap". It highlights a difference in what people surveyed think and believe vs. what is experienced in real life with 32 per cent of Gen Z surveyed saying in India, women are still way behind men.

Gender equality

The report found that 95 per cent of respondents agree on the definition of gender equality that men and women are equal, and should be given equal opportunities in all things. Additionally, 95 per cent of survey respondents agreed that improving women's rights also makes the world a better place for everyone. That said, the majority (84 per cent) of respondents, including 87 per cent of women surveyed, say that women have to compromise between career, relationship and family in a way men don't.

Career equality

Within the survey, the app also found discrepancies between what people expect versus what is experienced in the workforce. The survey showed that 89 per cent of women respondents agree that inequality in childcare roles leads to inequality in career achievements.

Additionally, nearly 4 in 5 (73 per cent ) of total respondents - male respondents at 68 per cent and women respondents at 76 per cent - say taking maternity leave disadvantages women's career prospects. 84 per cent of respondents including 86 per cent of women respondents and 81 per cent of male respondents - say mothers feel more guilty spending time at work to further their careers than fathers do.

Financial equality

Findings also show that the majority (86 percent) of respondents say the lack of financial independence is a major reason women stay in unhappy relationships and 87 percent of respondents also said social structures/systems make women financially dependent on men.

"Bumble was built on the importance of equitable relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life," said Charley Webb, Bumble's chief customer officer. "Since day one, we have been committed to addressing women's inequalities in relationships, and will continue to create spaces where women have a safer, kinder and more equal experience online."

To support the closing of these gaps, the app is supporting a group of Next Movers, including Faiza Ruksar Ali from India, who are emerging women in leadership at organisations leading the charge for equity and empowerment.



Also Read: 5 female CEOs and founders talk about challenges, celebrations and paving the way

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever