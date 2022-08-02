Wordle 409 for August 2: Haven’t guessed the word yet? Here are some cues to help you

If you still haven’t guessed the Wordle of the day, we have got you covered. While it may not be the easiest of words, a little nudge and you will be on your way to guessing it correctly

Image credit: AFP

Wordle can amaze you with interesting words, which may seem easy to one's knowledge, but, are not really used in everyday communication. A mix of noun, verbs and adverbs in a week, these words do make a person stop, think and take a vocabulary test for those few minutes of the day.

The fact that so many people have been playing it over the last one year means it is definitely exciting. In fact, its popularity even saw New York Times acquire it from its creator, Josh Wardle, an American ex-Reddit software engineer, who made it for his girlfriend who loved word games.



Players only get six chances to get the word right and the word changes every day. Interestingly, it is the same word for everybody around the world who is playing from the official app, and that means that if you haven’t guessed it, you can always ask your friend to help you out. It is important to be on the top of your game or simply find a better strategy to approach playing the game every day.



If you have been finding it difficult or are in need of a strategy, here are some tips to get you started:



What type of word is it?

Today's word is an adverb and is quite cute-sounding word with an interestingly layered meaning. Used to define people's specific actions or behaviour in general, which hints something peculiar about a person's overall personality.

What are the letters in it?

Today's word has two vowel sounds which are in the second and last position. The last letter, which is common in every adverb, is repeated. So, once you get that, the rest won't be that tough.

Definition of the word

The word is used to define a way of doing something with a little bit of shyness and reluctance, which can be appealing in an interesting way. In a way, not giving it all at once and intriguing others to know more about the person.

What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

Playing Wordle is easy if you approach it with a strategy. However, for those who are just beginning to play the word game, it is easier to get the hang of it to devise your own strategy. If we had to suggest a strategy for you to start with, then using vowels has worked for most people and it is a tried and tested method. With vowels, you can also use a combination of letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations. This will not only help you guess the easy words but also checking for the possibility of a difficult on any particular day.

If these tricks don’t work, then consider trying a repetition of letters as that will often help you get closer to guessing the word correctly. If you haven’t been able to guess the word and have time on your hands, take a break and come back later and that may just help you solve it.

Wordle isn’t difficult and is actually an exciting game if you love words. In fact, every new day presents a new chance to get better at it but only if you don’t give up too soon. On some days, it can be the easiest word you may have not even thought of, on other days, experience counts. The game is a mix of easy and difficult words, so you can have a lot of fun with it.

These are some of the tips and tricks to help you guess today’s word and guess words better in the future. There are many other ways to do it and you will get the hang of it soon, till then you can always count us to help you guess the word correctly. If you need help tomorrow and want to get on a streak, we are here to help you. All the best!

