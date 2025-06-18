Apart from performances and discussions with radio personalities, the event will also feature the presentation of 12 radio awards

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Listen to this article Mumbai to host first-ever Maharashtra Radio Festival on June 21 x 00:00

On the occasion of World Music Day 2025 on June 21, Maharashtra Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs is set to organise the first-ever Maharashtra Radio Festival, along with the Maharashtra Asha Radio Gaurav Awards, announced Maharashtra Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar.

The event, which will take place at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium at Nariman Point, is a creative and cultural initiative that aims to celebrate the varied contributions of radio and radio artists over the decades.

Apart from discussions with radio personalities, the festival will also feature the presentation of 12 radio awards. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will preside over the award ceremony, and engage in an interactive session with radio presenters.

The festival will also feature special performances of radio-themed songs, including iconic film songs where radio is a key element, along with anecdotes and stories by artists such as Sudesh Bhosale, Shrikant Narayan and Sanjeevani Bhelande.

Among the 12 awards to be presented during the event, the Asha Radio Gaurav Award has been named in honour of Maharashtra Bhushan Asha Bhosale, a legendary figure in the world of music. During a press conference on Tuesday, Shelar said that the government has chosen this name for the award in recognition of her extraordinary and lifelong contribution to Indian music.

Except for the Lifetime Achievement Award, all other categories will be selected through a nomination process.

Honouring Marathi voices

The event has specific award categories for Marathi content to honour radio channels and artists who have preserved Marathi music and classical traditions over the years.

From India’s independence to the formation of Maharashtra, radio has borne witness to key historical events and played an important role in preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the state.

With specific awards reserved for Marathi content, the festival holds special importance for Marathi artists and the language itself. Recently, Marathi was granted the status of a classical language. FM and community radio stations have played a noteworthy role in advancing its reach and helping many Marathi artists gain recognition. This festival and the accompanying awards have been organised not only to acknowledge the powerful influence of radio as a medium but also to leverage it in promoting government initiatives, stated Shelar, State Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs.

When: June 21; 4:30 pm onwards

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point

Entry: Free