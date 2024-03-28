Breaking News
World Piano Day 2024 Why Mumbai pianists love playing in public spaces like hotels and malls
World Piano Day 2024: Why Mumbai pianists love playing in public spaces like hotels and malls

Updated on: 28 March,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

As the world celebrates Piano Day on March 29, to denote the 88 keys in the piano on the 88th day of the year, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai pianists who play in public spaces to know more about the popularity of the instrument and the reactions they get from Mumbaikars when they play

World Piano Day 2024: Why Mumbai pianists love playing in public spaces like hotels and malls

Mumbai pianists Bonita Deniz, Shanice Ferreira and Alstan Remedios love to interact with the crowd while playing in hotel lobbies. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Key Highlights

  1. Over the years, Mumbai has boasted of many talented pianists
  2. While most pianists perform on stage, many others perform in public places like malls
  3. City pianists tell us about their experience and the reactions they get from Mumbaikars

Every Sunday afternoon, Bonita Deniz sits at the piano in Taj Land’s End lobby from 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm in Bandra to play her heart out as she interacts with the crowd by smiling at them. She shares, “Very often, the piano is perceived as an instrument for classical pieces but performing at hotels and other venues for local audiences has made the piano an instrument for pop pieces.” Even though she plays there for just one day, it is worth her while because of the joy that her music brings to the faces of children, adults, and the elderly too. While the Mumbaikar juggles between being a piano teacher in various avenues in Mumbai, this is the cherry on the cake for Deniz, who comes from a family of musicians in Mumbai and Goa.

mumbai culture news life and style Lifestyle news Arts and culture lifestyle
