Updated on: 22 August,2025 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The lineup features celebrated names such as Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, among others

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

YouTube Fanfest is all set to take place in Mumbai on September 11 to spotlight popular and emerging creators and artists shaping culture on the popular American video-sharing platform. 

The festival will be held at NSCI Dome in Worli and will see high-voltage performances, cultural moments, and the enduring connection between creators and their fans.



Since its debut in 2014, the festival has been emerged as a platform for creators -  connecting with fandoms, celebrating diversity, and inspiring millions of emerging creators. 


In the process, it has become a meeting place for creators to come together to spotlight new content and trends.

This year, attendees can expect live on-stage acts to intimate off-stage creator sessions and global livestreams.

They can also expect a vibrant mix of performances and creator moments, with over 20 creators and artists coming together across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion, originals, and new format showcases. 

The lineup features celebrated names such as Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, Desiree Saldhana aka Suggahunny, Mayur Jumani, Tanmay Singh aka Scout, Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh, Abhishek Kumar, Nirmal Pillai, Raunaq Rajani, Himanshu Dulani, Gurleen Pannu, Alisha Hazal aka Dance with Alisha, Farah Khan, Shakshi Shetty aka Sharkshe S, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Sarah Sarosh.

The festival will also see first-time performers like Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Anshu Bisht aka GamerFleet, and Karishma Gangwal aka rjkarishma.

Since it is being hosted in the Maximum City, fans beyond Mumbai can watch the show on the livestream.

