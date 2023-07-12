Beauty Basics: How to use rice water to blur signs of ageing and fading dark spots

While beauty trends may come and go, there's one thing that never goes out of style is taking care of your skin. Part of taking good care of your skin is finding out which natural ingredients can help you blur signs of ageing and fading dark spots

Something that was considered waste for all these years is now a treasure, don’t throw away that rice water next time! And then build on the context as per in the comment box, all thanks to Korean skincare. Today, rice water is synonymous with K-beauty and the benefits speak for themselves! Especially, during monsoons since it brings in its own set of skincare woes.

Your skin battles to preserve its natural glow amidst unpredictable weather conditions and rising levels of humidity. If you haven’t tried this cloudy-looking miracle liquid yet, it’s time you uncover the benefits of rice for the skin. Team of experts from Quench Botanics lay down the benefits of the ingredient and the correct usage for an easy and quick skin experience.

Benefits of rice water for face that will amaze you

Brightens Complexion

Rice water is rich in antioxidants is an excellent skin-brightening ingredient. It not only brightens but also fades dark spots and pigmentation when used regularly. Korean women since ages have been using rice water for skin whitening and brightening.

Anti-ageing elixir

This is the reason why you cannot really tell the actual age of Korean women! Rice water has ‘time-turning’ properties that blur away premature signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles and even delay their appearance by a substantial number of years.

Soothes acne and inflammation

Acne is usually accompanied by redness, skin inflammation, and rashes all of which only need one ingredient – rice water. Being high in starch, rice water is a potent natural astringent that cleanses pores, balances sebum production, eliminates acne-causing bacteria and drastically reduces the occurrence of acne.

Lends an even complexion

If your skin has turned blotchy because of sun spots or acne marks, then rice water will work like a charm! Rich in vitamins B and E, it feeds your skin with essential nutrients and promotes a healthier and even skin tone. Use a lightweight, hydrating serum like Bravocado Intense Brightening Serum. It is enriched with rice water, pomegranate, bakuchiol, 2% niacinamide that gives your skin a lit-from-within-glow, improves skin texture and makes skin super-soft.

Shrinks pores

One thing that you’ll begin noticing in the first couple of weeks of using rice water is that your pores will look visibly smaller. Its deep cleansing abilities can sweep away the dirt and impurities trapped in pores and make them look considerably small.

How to use rice water for skin?

There are multiple ways to use this potent concoction, below are a few:

Use it directly

Dip a cotton ball in rice water and apply it directly on your face. Gently pat it all over your skin, and allow the water to be fully absorbed into the skin. Let it sit for half an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

As a toner

Make a DIY toner with rice water + half a cup of aloe gel + 2 tbsp rose water. Mix these three ingredients really well and transfer them to a clean spray bottle. Also, add about half a glass of water. Use it every morning and evening for a dewy glow!

Combine it with creams and moisturisers

Rice water being super-versatile can be mixed with other skincare products easily. Add a little rice water to your moisturizer or night creams for added benefits.

