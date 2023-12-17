Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Dazzling outfit ideas for your Christmas Party

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

To help you shine bright this Christmas, we've curated five outfit ideas that strike the perfect balance between comfort and style

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

As the holiday season approaches, it's time to start planning your show-stopping looks for the upcoming Christmas party. Whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or colleagues, dressing up in festive attire adds an extra layer of joy to the festivities. To help you shine bright this Christmas, we've curated five outfit ideas that strike the perfect balance between comfort and style.


For a show-stopping Christmas outfit that radiates festive glamour, consider a sequined jumpsuit in a rich, jewel-toned hue like emerald green or deep burgundy. The all-over sequins will catch the twinkling lights and create a dazzling effect, while the jumpsuit silhouette adds a modern and chic touch. Pair it with statement earrings and metallic heels to complete the look. To enhance the holiday spirit, add a faux fur stole or a velvet clutch for an extra dose of luxury. This ensemble effortlessly combines sophistication with a playful sparkle, making you the star of any Christmas celebration.


If you prefer a more traditional yet dazzling look, opt for a red velvet midi dress adorned with subtle glitter details. The lush velvet fabric exudes elegance, while the glitter embellishments add a touch of magic. Accessorise with gold or silver accessories, such as a metallic belt or shimmering heels, to amplify the festive charm. A classic red lip and soft curls will complement the ensemble beautifully, creating a timeless and radiant appearance. This outfit captures the essence of Christmas with its warm color palette and festive shimmer, ensuring you'll be dressed to impress for the holiday festivities


Glamorous Red

Embrace the festive spirit with a glamorous red cord set. Keep accessories minimal to let the dress take center stage, opting for classic stilettos and a sleek clutch. This dazzling outfit is sure to make you the star of the Christmas party.

Classic Elegance

For a timeless and sophisticated look, opt for a classic red saree of Navyasa by Liva. This luxurious fabric exudes elegance and warmth, making it a perfect choice for the holiday season. To add a modern twist, consider a blouse with subtle embellishments like sequins or lace detailing. Pair it with black or gold accessories, such as a statement clutch and heels, to complete the ensemble.

Casual Chic Look

For a more laid-back Christmas gathering, opt for a casual yet chic ensemble. Pair festive-themed sweaters with denim skirt of Lee Cooper. You can choose a sweater with a cute holiday pattern or red colour tank top. Complete the look with ankle boots or flats, and add a touch of glam with subtle jewelry.

Desi Glam Look

If you aim to enhance your office attire with a touch of glamour without going overboard, consider opting for a red ethnic kurta set crafted from comfortable fabric. Pair it gracefully with sophisticated accessories that strike a balance between beauty and elegance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

