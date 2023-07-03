Dealing with dull skin? Glam up with this quick and non-invasive hydrafacial treatment

Refine your skin and improve the appearance by tackling fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots, oily and congested skin with this deep-cleaning facial treatment

Hydration is the foundation of healthy, radiant skin. Lack of ample hydration not only leads to cracks in the skin but is also a rising cause of pigmentation. Additionally, it leads to irritation of the skin which has been proven to increase signs of aging. Countering the menace of dry skin are hydraFacial MD treatments that are non-invasive and aimed at deep cleaning to boost skin health.

To learn the intricacies of hydraFacial MD, Midday Online spoke to Dr Yash Mehta, a Mumbai-based facial plastic surgeon and the founder of the Aesthetic and Cosmetic Surgery Clinic (ACSC). He lays down a comprehensive guide to this multistep facial treatment.

What exactly is HydraFacial MD?

Mehta: It’s an invigorating treatment that can be given in as little as 30 minutes. It delivers long-term skin health and offers instant, noticeable results with no downtime or irritation. One can also tailor the facial to meet the specific needs of your skin type. The HydraFacial treatment removes dead skin cells and extracts impurities while simultaneously bathing the new skin with cleansing, hydrating and moisturizing serums. The treatment is soothing, refreshing, non-irritating and immediately effective.

Here are edited excerpts of the interview:

Who can get a HydraFacial MD treatment? or is it safe for all skin types?

Mehta: The HydraFacial MD treatment is designed for all skin types. Even the most sensitive skin easily tolerates the HydraFacial treatment. Doctors may choose specific treatment serums and/or customize the treatment for your unique skin conditions and needs. One can get a consultation done for a skin evaluation and sensitivity test to know what their skin needs best before opting for the treatment.

How long does it take?

Mehta: The beauty and wellness industry aims to support you with a balanced lifestyle. That’s why a HydraFacial MD treatment is fast and efficient treatment, taking as little as 30 minutes. The best part about it is that you can put on some makeup and return to your normal activities right after the treatment is done since there is no downtime.

What are the results to be expected after undergoing the treatment?

Many patients report seeing visible skin refinement and an even, radiant skin tone after just one treatment. The smooth results and hydration may last 5 to 7 days or even longer. We don’t believe in quick fixes, so one treatment per month is recommended for improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots, oily and congested skin. Continued HydraFacial MD treatments are highly recommended to maintain skin health results.

How much does a HydraFacial cost?

The cost of the facial can vary from anywhere between â¹ 10,000 to â¹15,000.

