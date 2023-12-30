Diamonds in 2024: Expert reveals jewellery trends set to make waves in the new year

Quiet luxury will evolve into timeless functionality in 2024. Jewellery essentials like pendants, chain bracelets, and stud earrings will take on updated, unique twists with contemporary silhouettes

Photo Courtesy: Shea Luxe Jewels

From pearls to emeralds, we saw some stunning jewellery trends rule in 2023. Now with 2024 just a day away, let’s explore the trends set to make waves in the new year. Bhavya Shah, founder and CEO of Shea Luxe Jewels, reveals the upcoming jewellery in 2024.



Bold Yellow Gold

In 2024, the allure of yellow gold takes centre stage with an infusion of Art Deco opulence. Drawing inspiration from the 1920s and 1930s, expect sleek lines, geometric patterns, and bold gold accents. Yellow gold makes a stylish comeback, redefining traditional diamond settings and introducing creative, trendy designs for the modern woman.



Standalone Cuffs

Say goodbye to delicate, layered chains – 2024 is the year of the hero cuff. Embrace chunky, ‘one and done’ designs, featuring sculpted gold, mixed metal tones, and vibrant gemstones. The hero cuff is your go-to accessory for a statement arm party, showcasing the beauty of semi-precious jewels and intricate diamond detailing.

Statement Dangle Earrings

Elevate your style with statement dangle earrings in 2024. Moving beyond bold hoops, these timeless designs take centre stage, offering elegance suitable for special occasions.



Shoulder Dusters

Shoulder Dusters are going to be a captivating trend for 2024. From mesmerising to chic geometric designs, these earrings, adorned with diamonds, promise to infuse instant glamour into your style. Inspired by high-fashion runways, shoulder dusters bring a transformative touch to your appearance. As you don these exquisite pieces, you’re sure to radiate an undeniable style confidence.



Bespoke Diamond Jewellery

Personalisation is key in 2024, and diamond jewellery is no exception. Shoppers seek bespoke, one-of-a-kind pieces like brooches, necklaces, and rings. Customised vintage-inspired jewellery with unique diamonds allows individuals to express their personal style, creating pieces for generations.



Chunky Diamond Chains

The Chunky Diamond Chain Link is a must-have for the season. Modern, bold, and versatile, it instantly updates any wardrobe. From urban cool to ultimate classic, the thick chain necklace adorned with diamonds becomes a cool-girl signature, effortlessly enhancing your style. Throw it on with a T-shirt, jeans and a blazer and you are instantly dressed. The bold scale and heavy metal look is great worn alone or layered and will become a staple of your wardrobe



Intricate Embellishments

2024 introduces jewellery with intricate embellishments inspired by the Edwardian and Romantic Periods. Subtle details, textures, and curved designs add a contemporary twist to classic pieces. White gold and fancy-shaped diamonds accentuate femininity, making these pieces stand out with understated elegance.



Functional & Contemporary Pieces

Quiet luxury will evolve into timeless functionality in 2024. Jewellery essentials like pendants, chain bracelets, and stud earrings will take on updated, unique twists with contemporary silhouettes.