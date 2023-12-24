Forecasting fashion trends for 2024

In anticipation of 2024, the fashion industry looks ahead, forecasting fashion trends that promise a harmonious fusion of innovation, sustainability, and a celebration of diverse global influences

Gone are the days when sustainable fashion was synonymous with dull and uninspiring designs. Slow fashion brands are redefining the narrative, proving that ethical choices can be synonymous with cutting-edge fashion. It's a bold statement of style, showcasing that fashion can be both cool and conscious. In our conversation with Rajeswari Mavuri, founder of Label RaMa, she shared her insights into the trends to know about for a fashionable 2024.

1. Whites:

Description: White has been dominating the 2024 fashion scene, portraying simplicity, purity and a fresh start. From crisp shirts to flowing dresses, western designers globally embraced the timeless elegance of white as a versatile canvas for varied styles and moods.

2. Volume Silhouettes:

Description: Volume was the language of 2024, with designers sculpting bold and dramatic silhouettes. From oversized sleeves to billowing skirts, the trend embraced a sense of theatricality, allowing wearers to make a striking entrance and express their individuality through exaggerated shapes.

3. Rose/Floral Prints:

Description: Floral prints, particularly featuring roses, bloomed as a dominant motif in 2024. Whether delicate and romantic or bold and vibrant, these prints injected a sense of nature and femininity into garments, creating a visual symphony that resonated with the joy of spring and renewal.

4. High Waist Pants:

Description: Embracing a vintage revival, high-waisted pants reclaimed the spotlight in 2024. Offering a flattering silhouette and a nod to classic styles, these pants redefined modern tailoring. Paired with crop tops or tucked-in shirts, they elevated casual and formal ensembles alike.

5. Waistcoats:

Description: Waistcoats emerged as a versatile and stylish layering piece for 2024 fashion. Designers reinvented this classic garment with modern cuts, bold patterns, and unexpected fabrics. Whether worn over dresses, shirts, or even solo, waistcoats added a touch of sophistication and a structured appeal to outfits.

6. Pantone Colour of The Year - Peach Fuzz:

Embrace Pantone's forecasted hues, anticipating a blend of sophisticated, nature-inspired tones that evoke a sense of balance and tranquility in your designs. Get ready to immerse yourself in the elegance and modernity that Peach Fuzz trends will bring to your brand in 2024.

For Label RaMa, experimentation with whites, volume silhouettes and hand-drawn rose prints are going to take centre stage for their Paris launch in January and India launch in February 2024. Seeking inspiration from the late '60s and early '70s for preparing blocks for printing, they are also going to tinker with dyes. This time, saving their best for the waistcoats.