Office fashion: Outfit ideas for working professionals to look comfortably stylish

Young working professionals are redefining office fashion by blending comfort and style. From track pants to oversized T-shirts, workspaces are experiencing a new wave of office wear. If you wish to look put and feel comfortable throughout your 9-5 job, dig into this piece for outfit ideas that will help you get started

Flexibility in office fashion also allows each working individual to unleash the hidden stylist in them, express their personal style statement freely and take control of comfort in their own hands. Photo Courtesy: Calico Knots

Before Covid, office attire leaned heavily towards formal wear Post-pandemic, people began adopting a more casual approach to dressing for work Dresses with a relaxed fit, steering clear of overly body-hugging styles, are comfortable

Let’s travel five years back. Most corporate offices had dress codes that expected employees to look prim, proper, presentable and professional. Fridays or Saturdays were dedicated to wearing ‘informal’ clothes like T-shirts and denims. Today, most employees are redefining office fashion by not just sporting a casual T-shirt and jeans but appearing in athleisure almost every single day of the week.