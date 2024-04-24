Embrace white in style: Fashion Pundits dole out styling tips to elevate your summer looks

As the official season to wear white is here, Mid-day.com spoke to fashion experts who shared essential tips to style white garments and accessories

Photo Courtesy: Sakshaa and Kinni (left) Verb (right)

There can be no perfect time than summer to bring out the white fabrics from your wardrobe. Contrary to popular belief, white isn't just for beach vacations or special occasions. It's a versatile colour that can easily be incorporated into everyday looks. From dresses, and shorts to tank tops, you must embrace white and make a cool summer fashion statement. If you are looking for ways to style your whites this summer, we have celebrity stylists and fashion designers spilling out the beans.