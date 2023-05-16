Falguni Shane Peacock to make debut at the Cannes Film Festival, will dress actors Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty for red carpet

While Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in 2019, garnering much appreciation for her outfits ranging from a thigh slit sari to a peach feathered gown, this year will be Mrunal Thakur's debut at the Cannes film festival and she will be wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock outfit

Distinguished luxury fashion brand Falguni Shane Peacock, led by renowned designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, is set to make its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

With an impressive legacy of over 18 years, the designer label has established itself as a premier couture label, putting India and her craft on the global fashion stage.

Having previously dressed celebrities at major international events like the Met Gala and pre-Oscar parties, this designer duo is not unfamiliar with the global fashion stage. When speaking of their red carpet debut in association with Grey Goose, Falguni Shane Peacock stated, "Our bespoke creations were envisioned for the muses walking the red carpet, encapsulating the essence of voyages. These designs embody sophistication, elegance, and allure. Collaborating with Grey Goose has brought our vision to life and marked the beginning of our journey to Cannes."

Falguni Shane Peacock will be dressing actors Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty for the festival's red carpet. While Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in 2019, garnering much appreciation for her outfits ranging from a thigh slit sari to a peach feathered gown, this year will be Mrunal Thakur's debut at the Cannes film festival and she will be wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock outfit on the red carpet.

Falguni Shane Peacock's signature aesthetic features exquisite crystal embellishments, intricate beadwork and faux feathers galore, making their creations the epitome of Indian embroidery.

