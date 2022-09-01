Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ace your hair game with these trendy fuss-free hairstyles

Styling your hair is as important as wearing the right outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some expert tips to accentuate your festive look, with quirky hair accessories

Printed satin scrunchies and floral accessories can add the ethnic element to your hairstyle for Ganesh Chaturthi. Image credit: Muskan Rawat and Tanya Balchandani

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and Mumbaikars are enthusiastically engaged in some fashion experiments to express their love for traditional attires, even if it is momentary. While selecting the right festive wear is primary, it is equally important to pay attention to your hairstyle to ace the festive look in style.

