Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Mumbai sees 610 Covid-19 cases and four deaths
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Mumbai chefs share unique recipes of modaks for you to gorge on

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai chefs share unique recipes of modaks for you to gorge on

Premium

Updated on: 29 August,2022 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

This Ganeshotsav, move over the traditional modak and try your hands at adding a twist to it or simply something new. Mumbai chefs share unique recipes to make the sweet dish loved by Lord Ganesh. They not only suggest making a healthy-savoury version, but also prod you to add tangerine, pineapple and even puranpoli

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai chefs share unique recipes of modaks for you to gorge on

Tropical Modak by contemporary Indian mithai brand Genda Phool. Photo Courtesy: Genda Phool


The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in the city and every year Mumbaikars get very excited for the festive season because they await the arrival of ‘Bappa’. The fact that people haven’t been soak in the festivities in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic is another reason why this time the city is going to come alive with song, dance and fanfare in its full capacity. Now, we all know that Ganeshotsav is incomplete without good food, especially the Modak, which is known to be the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai food indian food Food Recipes ganesh chaturthi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK