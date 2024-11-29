From Coldplay to Diljit Dosanjh, fans are lining up for their favourite artists across India. Ahead of Dua Lipa’s concert in Mumbai, we've sorted out your OOTD. Designers share a comprehensive fashion guide to help you curate the perfect outfit that's both stylish and comfortable for the big night

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Earlier this year, Coldplay’s massive fan following led to an unforeseen rush for tickets for the band’s concerts in India. While thousands remained in queue, tickets were sold out in minutes. With international artists and global sensations Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and Bryan Adams set to perform in India over the next few months, fans are gearing up for a season of unforgettable performances. Taking cue from global trends, concerts are growing to become a cultural phenomenon where fans aim to create lasting memories. Concert goers are looking at channelling their individualities and love for their favourite artists through their outfits. Whether you prefer a bohemian vibe or an edgy aesthetic, we’ve got design experts to curate concert essentials, share fashion do’s and don’ts to help you pick out the perfect concert look for you!

What’s trending?

A concert is a great opportunity to display a combination of casual attire and the latest trends. Aaina Mahajan, founder of Mellowdrama outlines the hottest fashion trends that can act as guidelines for picking out your concert OOTD.

Shimmy it up

Metallics and shimmer are trending big—whether it’s a sparkly top, metallic pants, or just glittery eyeshadow, it’s an easy way to stand out.

Sheer luck

Sheer layers are also a great trend to try; think mesh tops or sheer kimonos that add dimension and playfulness.

Stay comfy

For something effortless, oversized clothing, like baggy tees or relaxed-fit trousers, blends style and comfort perfectly.

Vintage forever

To channel a vintage vibe, throw on a light-washed denim jacket; it enhances style and, for evening performances, offers some protection from the cold. Retro trainers are a requirement to finish the appearance. They offer a retro feel and necessary support for long periods of standing, whether you choose chunky sneakers or traditional high-tops.

Curated concert essentials

In addition to what’s trending, there are some essentials that are spotted at every concert.

Blending fashion and functionality to create a distinctive look, Rajorshi, creative designer at Overlays, curates six essentials that concert goers must have in their wardrobes.

Graphic tees

Initially, a band tee or graphic t-shirt establishes the tone by displaying individuality and musical preferences.

Shorts or chinos

Women can pair a graphic tee or a crop top with high-waisted shorts or jeans for a laid-back, trendy vibe. Men can opt for light-coloured chinos or distressed denim shorts for easy mobility in busy settings.

Lightweight layers

The third essential item is a lightweight jacket or denim vest, which adds a fashionable layer and is perfect for layering and staying comfortable during cooler evenings.

Boots or sneakers

A festival outfit would not be complete without the fourth necessary item: sturdy boots or comfortable trainers that can withstand dancing, slightly longer walks, and unforeseen weather.

Crossbody bags

Add a crossbody bag or belt bag as an accessory to keep your phone, wallet, and sunglasses safe and out of your hands. These pieces not only convey a stylish, carefree attitude, but they also guarantee that you'll be comfortable enough to dance, relax, and take in the event.

Accessorise

Add personal touches to show off your individual style, such as a bandana or striking watch. For outdoor events, consider a fun accessory like a bucket hat or a cap adds personality to your outfit while offering sun protection.

Fashion faux pas to avoid at a concert

Fans who want to dress comfortably and tastefully for a concert should learn how to mix fashion and function. You don’t want to be stuck in security with your oversized bag, or get blisters because of your brand new shoes. Mahajan shares five fashion faux pas concert goers need to steer clear from.

Avoid brand-new shoes

They might look great, but they’ll leave you with blisters by the end of the night. Don’t forget to break in your shoes beforehand—nothing ruins the vibe faster than painful feet.

Don’t carry heavy or oversized bags

There are chances security might not let your heavy and oversized bags, so it is best to leave them at home. They’re inconvenient to carry during the concert, and it is better to opt for a smaller bag keeping your essentials.

Functional outfits

Overly complicated outfits that need constant adjustment can be a hassle and take away from the fun. Keep it fashionable but don’t forget the benefits of cosy.

Breathable fabrics and adaptable layering

For the utmost comfort, choose breathable fabrics like cotton, and layer wisely with a light shirt or jacket for adaptability. Layering too much in warm weather is another big mistake—stick to options that you can carry easily if not needed.

Don’t over accessorise

Accessories should serve a purpose: headbands or scrunchies keep your hair in place, and a secure bag leaves your hands free to enjoy the music. Lastly, skip delicate or excessive accessories like long, dangling earrings—they can easily get caught in the crowd.

Bling up your concert OOTD

Now that we know the hottest trends, clothing essentials, and fashion faux pas, it’s time to elevate your concert looks. Bold, fashionable jewellery is a great way to show off your sense of style, and lean into the vibe of the concert. Whether you want to go for a glam, bohemian, or edgy look for the performance, Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery shares five expert tips:

Statement pieces

A striking, eye-catching ring or necklace can take centre stage in your ensemble. Geometric drop earrings, large hoops, and striking ear cuffs are popular options for both men and women. They provide a statement to your ensemble without taking over, particularly when combined with more understated pieces. Even from a distance, bold earrings can accentuate any ensemble and frame your face.

Layer it up

Layering is a simple method to give your ensemble depth and individuality. A dynamic vibe is created by adding depth to your ensemble with stacked bangles or layered necklaces. Consider combining various pendant lengths, designs, or even materials, such as gold and silver for a chic mixed-metal effect. In addition to adding movement, this captures the light while you dance.



Mixing textures

Select a variety of metals or materials to maintain interest and visual appeal. Jewellery that blends materials, such as leather and metal or crystals and beads, looks edgy and is ideal for an immersive concert experience.

Wrist game

Choose a distinctive watch that reflects your style and can survive a busy environment, or stack bracelets. Try bracelets with beads or braids for a more relaxed style that adds a bohemian, festival-inspired element. They are easy to wear, comfortable, and a unique touch that doesn't overshadow your ensemble. You may add a lot of personality by layering different styles and colours.

Glow with subtle sparkles

Metallic or crystal elements can add a subtle shimmer that can make your appearance stand out under concert lights. To draw attention to yourself, consider wearing a dazzling anklet or simple rings. Rings are adaptable and ideal for a concert atmosphere where hands are raised. Choose rings with gemstones for a pop of colour, experiment with different shapes, or combine bulky rings with thin bands.