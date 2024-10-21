Widely hailed as universally flattering, barrel jeans have been taking social media by storm. Here’s how you can ace the trend

Katie Holmes in barrel denims; Karisma Kapoor flaunts the trendy jeans at a birthday celebration in the city; Barrel jeans can be paired with casual t-shirts; Anushka Sharma sports acid washed barrel jeans; A model pairs the jeans with a crop top. Pics Courtesy/Pinterest

Listen to this article Barrel jeans are in style! Here's how you can ace the viral fashion trend x 00:00

Millennials, take heart — just when it seemed as though the fashion clock had turned all the way back to the skinny fits of the noughties, a new trend has emerged. And, to no one’s surprise, it’s roomier, more comfortable and even baggier than its predecessors. Barrel jeans, so named for their peculiar shape that includes a well-fitted waist, flared out mid-leg and tapered bottom, may seem a little daunting, but they’re far more flattering than you’d think. “In many ways, their distinctive silhouette resembles harem pants. The barrel shape of the jeans provides a more structured and modern look, making them suitable for a variety of styling options,” shares image consultant Taylor Elizabeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baggy with a difference

With so many styles of baggy jeans on offer, how do you differentiate between the lot? Elizabeth elaborates that mom jeans typically have a higher waist and a straight or slightly tapered leg, whereas barrel jeans offer more volume and a relaxed feel. Boyfriend jeans, on the other hand, have a looser fit throughout and usually sit lower on the waist. “While barrel jeans are loose, they still have some structured elements because of the definition at the waist and ankles. And so, this can make them appear more tailored as compared to other baggy styles. They can also be styled to seem more sophisticated, while mom and boyfriend fits are typically more laid back and casual,” shares Greeshma Thampi, also an image consultant.

Taylor Elizabeth and Greeshma Thampi

The reason why this trend is catching on so rapidly is because they flatter most body types, Elizabeth explains: “For those with hourglass figures, the tapered leg accentuates curves without adding bulk. They also look chic on apple-shaped bodies, as the loose fit around the midsection offers comfort while the taper creates a balanced silhouette. Additionally, individuals with athletic builds can enjoy the relaxed fit and proportionate look.” Thampi, however, warns that the silhouette may not be suitable for triangular or diamond body types, as it draws more attention to the mid-section. Similarly, very petite frames may be further overwhelmed by the excessive volume and defined ankles.

The all-occasion look

For a semi-formal look, Elizabeth recommends pairing your barrel jeans with a tailored blazer and a fitted blouse. Pointed-toe heels can elongate your legs while statement jewellery will elevate your outfit. For more casual occasions, style your barrel jeans with a graphic tee and chunky sneakers, or a cosy oversized knit sweater and ankle boots. Add a crossbody bag for a relaxed yet stylish vibe. If you are a risk-taker and want to style your barrel jeans for more formal occasions, she advises wearing them with a luxurious silk shirt tucked in for a polished appearance. Layer with a cropped embellished tweed jacket to add texture and complete the outfit with sleek stilettos.

Thampi points out that the key to nailing this trend is to balance the relaxed silhouette of barrel jeans with more structured pieces. “A fitted tank top or slim fit blouse can be very flattering, while a crop top can accentuate your waist and offer visual contrast to the bottom,” she signs off.

Also Read: Ace the corporate core aesthetic with these styling tips