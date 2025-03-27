At the opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025, Anamika Khanna's collection 'Silver Collar' redefined power dressing with silver embellishments and ornaments

Anamika Khanna showcased the AK|OK collection 'Silver Collar' in the opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Satej Shinde)

Listen to this article Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, Day 1: Anamika Khanna’s ‘Silver Collar’ collection redefines power dressing; Ananya Panday turns showstopper x 00:00

Ace designer Anamika Khanna opened Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, in partnership with FDCI, with a collection from her signature label AK|OK at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The collection, titled ‘Silver Collar’ stayed true to its name as it presented a unique take on workwear, that was neither conventional nor drab. Adorned with silver chains, embellishments and ornaments, the outfits redefined power dressing.

The ‘silver’ stood out against the backdrop of black, white and other silhouettes, with ornate jewellery like silver bracelets, armlets and statement neckpieces elevating the elegance of the outfits.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper

Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the opening show.

Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Anamika Khanna's signature label AK|OK at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Satej Shinde)

The actor donned a dazzling blue and silver outfit. The palazzo pants featured silver embellishments and round cuts on the side, while the blouse was covered with several silver chains. The ensemble also included a chained pallu. Silver bangles and blue anke-length heel boots completed the look. Panday’s hair were styled in a neat bun.

Speaking to ANI about her look, she said, "I'm wearing this silver metallic outfit. It has electric blue. I feel like I'm wearing armor, and I feel very strong in it."

In the last edition of the fashion week, the actor had closed the grand finale show, turning showstopper for late designer Rohit Bal.

Anamika Khanna at Lakmé Fashion Week

This year’s opening show by Anamika Khanna set a radiant tone for the fashion spectacle that is to follow. The designer herself wore an all-black ensemble with a subtle yet striking touch of silver.

Khanna is a veteran at this runway, having previously captured the attention of fashion lovers at other editions of Lakmé Fashion Week.

Last year, she had brought alive colours and motifs inspired by Orissa’s Bonda tribe through her collection, with Shanaya Kapoor turning the showstopper.

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: What to know

This fashion extravaganza will continue in Mumbai till Sunday, with a star-studded line-up of designers including Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Shivan and Narresh, Shantnu Nikhil, Rahul Mishra and Manish Malhotra. The event will also spotlight emerging talent and homegrown brands.

