Fashion designer Anamika Khanna, known for designing stunning outfits for Indian celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Radhika Merchant, Isha and Nita Ambani, unveiled her Spring Summer’24 collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. She tells Mid-day.com what the process was like and why she chose Shanaya Kapoor as the showstopper

The collection showcased jackets, slouchy pants, drapes, and kaftans. It reimagined staples like a pair of jeans, converting a wardrobe essential into a statement piece. Photo Courtesy: Satej Shinde/Mid-day

Listen to this article Anamika Khanna tells Mid-day.com why she chose Shanaya Kapoor as her showstopper x 00:00

Anamika Khanna of AK-OK showcased her Spring Summer ’24 collection on Friday at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 in Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. The designer’s collection was all about being fearless, bold, unapologetic, classy and sassy.



The AK-OK collection is inspired by the adventures of a travelling biker of Orissa's Bonda Tribe. On being asked why she chose an ethnic group of India as the central theme for the collection, Khanna says, “Why not? I am a proud Indian. My country inspires me in everything that I do. The idea for this collection came about when I met a biker from Orissa who was on a tour. I started researching, went into the depth of the cultural outfits worn by the Bonda tribe and realised how beautiful it all was. That’s when I thought why not converge the tribe’s ethnic outfits with my encounter with the biker.”



Khanna’s AK-OK’s collections are known to be rooted in India's vibrant culture using weaves and motifs that celebrate nature. Taking the brand’s signature approach one step further, the designer brought to life Bonda colours, motifs and embroideries in ensembles that are perfect for a night out in the city.



Anamika Khanna (left), Shanaya Kapoor (centre) and Mira Kapoor (right) dazzle in the latest AK-OK outfits. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire



The collection showcased jackets, slouchy pants, drapes, and kaftans. It reimagined staples like a pair of jeans, converting a wardrobe essential into a statement piece. The collection is grounded in denim with a palette that includes quintessential whites, ivories, and blacks expanding over to a range of prints and bolder colours like red and pink. With rich detail at work, the collection combined thick thread work embroidery inspired by biker studs to reinvent the idea of urban wear.



Khanna tells Mid-day.com, “The entire process of putting the collection together was sheer madness.” Speaking about the creative challenges, she says, “During the process, I did have my share of challenges, I was like, ‘What am I doing,’ because I was trying to put two worlds together. But once I managed to capture the essence of the culture, it all fell in the right place, it became seamless. I love the fact that I could take something from one end of the world and mix it with the other end of the world, and let this collection be from India yet be international.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK-OK (@akok.in)



This was well reflected when the models walked the ramp wearing traditional, ethnic motifs and embroidery in urban patterns making the ensembles a splendid sight for the eyes. To add more spice to the already hit show, Shanaya Kapoor, the showstopper, dazzled and slayed the biker look put together by the designer.



Shanaya's outfit featured a white shirt dress with black and yellow studded patterns. The full sleeves and uneven hem elevated the whole look. The outfit was accessorised with layered gold chain necklaces and statement bracelets. She completed the look with black boots embellished with gold blocks.



She opted for a make-up look that made her look even more glamorous. Nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks with luminous highlighter and nude lipstick blended perfectly with her overall outfit. Her hair was open and styled in soft curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK-OK (@akok.in)



On Shanaya being the showstopper, Khanna tells us, “She is special. Her energy, spark, and vibrancy, carefree spirit is unmatchable. Her personality and the vibe she exudes go perfectly well with the vibe and nature of my collection.”



Anamika Khanna herself dazzled in a white collared shirt and statement denim pants. She was seen twinning with Mira Kapoor who graced the show with her presence to extend love towards the designer. During a chat with the press, Mira Kapoor revealed that Khanna had designed her bridal outfit and that she blindly trusts the designer with her outfits for events.



With another successful collection launch of AK-OK, Anamika Khanna will now be busy with other projects she has lined up. “Many exciting things are coming up. New stores coming up, new accessory lines and lots of other new launches,” she tells Mid-day.com.

ALSO WATCH: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024: Sustainability takes centre stage on day two