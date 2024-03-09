The 49th edition of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI is back in Mumbai

The five-day event which presents style innovation and sets the stage for trends in fashion and beauty, will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Anticipation surges with the return of India’s official Fashion Week, the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI to the heart of Mumbai. House of Lakme, the Fashion Design Council of India and Reliance Brands (RBL) have announced the schedule and dates for the upcoming season which will take place at the Jio World Convention Center from March 13-17, 2024. The platform is set to redefine the essence of Indian fashion and weave together narratives of fashion, beauty, modernity, and individual expression. As the platform raises the curtains on its upcoming 49th edition, audiences across India will embark on a journey of sartorial splendor where a roster of marquee designers will be taking centre stage.



Day 1 will open with the coveted INIFD Presents GenNext show, followed by the premier of a Fashion x Beauty Trend Magazine - LFW Edition. This trend magazine presented by Lakme, will showcase the 2024/25 global trends across fashion, beauty, design, and lifestyle. Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI will culminate with the House of Lakme Grand Finale on 17 March which will entail the showcase of an award-winning couturier’s new collection.

As handlooms take center stage in a nation whose history is steeped in the flavours of indigenous crafts, FDCI will promote the "Made in India" badge. The FDCI Stockroom will also help attendees gain direct access to collections off the ramp and interact with designers on the ground. This season, FDCI will be hosting three showcases, one is FDCI Presents ‘Measure’ featuring an international Designer, and the other is GQ X FDCI Men’s Edit featuring designers Countrymade, Jaywalking and Rishta by Arjun Saluja. In addition to that, FDCI will be collaborating with Pearl Academy for ‘First Cut’.



All showcases will continue to be live-streamed across the platform’s OTT partners JioCinema and JioTV, while the Lakme showcases and initiatives will also be streamed on Lakme’s social media handles. The event is also taken live on the LFW and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.



The House of Lakme will debut an innovation in beauty and technology with an emphasis on a modern, trendsetting, and high-performance approach to beauty. The season will open with the coveted INIFD presents GenNext Showcase debuting four new winners Rohitash Notani (Rosani), Charmee Ambavat (The Terra Tribe), Kriti Greta Singhee (Kriti Greta Singhee), and Shimona Agrawal (Shimona Agrawal). The Atelier opens with the launch of Lakme presents LFW Edition: Fashion X Beauty Trends Created by Perclers Paris- a Trend Magazine featuring the most anticipated 2024/25 Global Trends spanning fashion, beauty, design, and lifestyle. The opening evening presented by FDCI and RBL will feature a unique collaboration between fashion and sport and culminate with a showcase of polo brand La Martina with a special capsule collection designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh.

As a first, FDCI will be collaborating with leading men’s fashion magazine GQ to present a specially curated menswear edit featuring designers Countrymade, Jaywalking and Rishta by Arjun Saluja. In another unique showcase, FDCI will present- ‘Measure’ featuring a renowned international designer.

Day 2 will also witness designers like Yavi, TIL, Inca, Gaurang, Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta, Urvashi Kaur. Tea Culture of the World in association with Chola will give the audience an experience blending the flavors of Tea with Chola’s playful collection. Kalki makes a return after the previous New Delhi season, to the ramp this edition, with the INARA collection, unveiling a world of timeless elegance and sophistication.

Long-standing partners of the platform will team up with leading designers for anticipated showcases such as NEXA Presents Shantnu Nikhil, R|ElanTM X JJV Kapurthala, Lakme Salon Presents Geisha Designs, Ajio Luxe presents AK|OK by Anamika Khanna. Two shows by One Infinite will showcase multiple designers - Varun Chakkilam, Vika by Arvind Ampula, Sakshi Bhat, Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhara and various showstoppers.

The platform, this season, has onboarded a host of new partners. Global brand Skechers will showcase their latest streetwear apparel collection, global brand Corona will be seen collaborating with leading luxe-boho brand Saaksha & Kinni and LG is launching their premium range – Objet collection with MoodUpTM Refrigerator this season in collaboration with designers Gauri and Nainika.

In a special edit ‘All You Can Street’ will be showcasing streetwear designers and jewellery line Valliyan will create a unique presentation this season

Other prominent designers of the season include Anushree Reddy, Archana Rao, Aikeyah, Deme by Gabriella, Esse, Diksha Khanna, Gaurang, Itrh, Nirmooha, Ranna Gill, Rajdeep Ranawat, Ritika Mirchandani, SWGT, Siddharth Tytler, Shahin Mannan, Valliyan, 1:30 and more.