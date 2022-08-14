Love oversized clothing? Follow these tips to help you style it better

It shatters the stigma of having a perfect physique to look good in what you wear. What awaits the youth is streetwear fashion.

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Fashion is a personal choice but if there's one aspect that everybody can agree is one's love for oversized clothing. It not only means extra comfort but also a lot more room to move around. It is also one that doesn't have a particular style and is neutral to body type.



"For a very long time, unisex clothing and footwear have been quite well-liked in the market. But because they were branded and expensive, they were frequently out of reach for the majority of people" says Gagandeep Singh, founder of A Skating Monk.

"Making oversized clothing also helps us be gender neutral and makes beautiful, good-looking clothing for everyone. The inception of oversized clothing and streetwear happened through skateboarding culture. As one needs apparel that is easy to maneuver in, perform tricks, and ride for longer periods of time. This further caught up and spread around the world as the streetwear we know and the streetwear culture that ASM is a part of."

Gagandeep shares the right way to style oversized clothes:

Contrast clothing: There has to be a contrast in what you wear. So if you wear a very baggy upper, your lower should be towards the fitted end and vice versa. If you wear a very vibrant upper, your lower should be of a more muted colour and vice versa. This will make the look more appealing and easygoing. It is perfect for an outing and gives you a sharp look.

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese aesthetic of Wabi-Sabi, should be followed while styling what you wear. This is based on the acceptance of transience and imperfect. Streetwear could never be in perfect symmetry, which we should embrace. This is a comparatively very new trend in India but a highly popular one among the youth. It is all about roughness, simplicity, modesty, and appreciating the ingenious integrity of neutrality.

Footwear: A free hand with shoes could be taken as even if your whole outfit is muted, your shoes alone can pick it up. We at ASM currently are into chunky technical shoes. This makes it a combination of aesthetics and performance. It's also not a bad idea to occasionally tuck your lower in your shoes to make them more prominent. The perfect pair of sneakers will lift up the mood and tone of the outfit.

A monochromatic look with vibrant footwear can spice up the entire game. People often hesitate from experimenting with their footwear but now the trends have changed with oversized clothing. Celebrities are often spotted wearing funky sneakers at gala events and with their airport looks too.

Overshirts: Another piece that has caught the attention of many is overshirts. These can easily be worn with vests and individually paired with shoes as a dress too. GenZ is highly catching up with this fashion trend by pairing it with shorts or even overalls. These breezy dresses are easy to carry and perfect for summers as well as monsoons. Even during winters, one can pair it with sweaters and hoodies.



