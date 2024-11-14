Breaking News

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Did you know? Shaina NC, Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi candidate, is a fashion designer

Updated on: 14 November,2024 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She is a well-known figure in the fashion industry, often regarded as the ‘Queen of Drapes’ for draping a saree in 54 different ways

Shaina NC (Pic: Instagram/@shaina_nc)

Shaina Nana Chudasama, better known as Shaina NC, who is contesting on Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbadevi in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, was a fashion designer before she became a political figure.


She debuted in the world of fashion design at the age of 18, joining her mother at The Golden Thimble, a fashion boutique at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. She eventually developed her own label and went on to design outfits for several celebrities and fashion shows.


Shaina NC holds a Political Science degree from St. Xavier's and a Diploma in Fashion Design from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. Her education complements her profession and passion as she manages fashion, politics and social work together.


The BJP-spokesperson is a well-known figure in the fashion industry, often regarded as the ‘Queen of Drapes’ for draping a saree in 54 different ways. Her love for sarees also shines through in the fact that she made her way to the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest saree drape.

“My love affair with the classic saree goes back 30 years ever since I started designing,” she had written in a Facebook post.

Shaina NC also spearheads charity fashion shows. In August, she hosted ‘Walk for a Cause’ to raise funds for cancer relief, which featured Shilpa Shetty, Lulia Vantur, among others.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shaina Chudasama Munot (@shaina_nc)

Other facts about Shaina NC

  • She is the daughter of the former Sheriff of Mumbai, Nana Chudasama.
  • She joined BJP in 2004.
  • She is involved in social work through two organisations – I Love Mumbai and Giants Welfare Foundation.

