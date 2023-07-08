With these tips in mind, you can dress smartly and comfortably while still embracing your personal style, even on rainy days

Best monsoon fashion tips to ace Mumbai rains fashionably. Image Courtesy: Nykaa

Listen to this article Monsoon Fashion: 8 hacks to survive the rainy season in style x 00:00

Monsoon season brings with it rainy days and humid weather, which can sometimes make it challenging to dress smartly and comfortably. However, with a few fashion tips and tricks, you can navigate the rainy season with style. Here are some suggestions by the Delhi-based fashion designer Rosy Ahluwalia on how to dress smartly and comfortably during rainy days:

Choose Fabrics Wisely

Opt for lightweight and breathable fabrics that dry quickly. Fabrics like cotton, linen, and synthetic blends are great choices as they don't retain moisture and allow your skin to breathe. Avoid heavy materials like denim or wool, as they can become uncomfortable when wet and take longer to dry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embrace Waterproof Outerwear

Invest in a good quality raincoat or waterproof jacket to protect yourself from the rain. Look for options that are both functional and stylish. Choose neutral colors or fun patterns that can add a pop of personality to your rainy-day ensemble. A raincoat with a hood is particularly useful in keeping your hair dry.

Layer with Light Clothing

During monsoon, the weather can be unpredictable, with rain showers often followed by humid conditions. Opt for light, layer-able clothing that allows you to adapt to changing temperatures. Wear breathable tops like t-shirts or loose blouses that can be paired with cardigans or light jackets. This way, you can add or remove layers as needed.

Stick to Shorter Hemlines

Choose skirts, dresses, or shorts with shorter hemlines to minimize contact with muddy or wet surfaces. Knee-length or above-the-knee options are preferable during rainy days. Pair them with waterproof boots or sandals that are easy to clean and dry.

Opt for Waterproof Footwear

Invest in waterproof or water-resistant footwear to protect your feet from puddles and wet conditions. Choose shoes made from materials like rubber or treated leather that can withstand the rain. Avoid suede or delicate fabrics that may get ruined in wet weather. Slip-on shoes or ankle boots with rubber soles are practical and fashionable choices.

Accessorize with Waterproof Essentials

Don't forget to accessorize with waterproof essentials. Carry a compact umbrella in your bag or opt for a waterproof hat to keep your hair dry. A lightweight, foldable rain poncho can also be handy if unexpected downpours occur. Choose accessories made from water-resistant materials like nylon or polyester.

Consider Quick-Drying Hairstyles

Humidity can wreak havoc on your hair during monsoon season. Opt for quick-drying hairstyles like a ponytail, bun, or braids. These styles not only keep your hair off your face but also minimize the risk of frizz and maintain a neat appearance even in damp conditions.

Protect Your Electronics

Carry a waterproof or water-resistant bag or backpack to protect your electronic devices and other valuables. This way, you can stay connected and keep your belongings safe even during rainy commutes.

Remember, comfort is key during the monsoon season. Prioritize breathable fabrics, waterproof outerwear, and practical footwear. With these tips in mind, you can dress smartly and comfortably while still embracing your personal style, even on rainy days.

Also Read: Mastering the multi-step skincare routine by Queenie Singh