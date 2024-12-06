Breaking News
Updated on: 06 December,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple’s inclusion in the list comes after a series of extravagant and star-studded wedding festivities earlier this year, which also included two pre-wedding celebrations

The ‘It’ couple of this year, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, have now made their way to The New York Times’ 'Most Stylish People of 2024' list, which was released on Friday.


The fashionable couple’s inclusion in the list comes after a series of extravagant and star-studded wedding festivities earlier this year, which also included two pre-wedding celebrations. The events gathered international attention, as global stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, among others, graced the stage.


Apart from the display of wealth and grandeur, the Ambani-Merchant wedding also gained attention due to the couple and family’s impeccable fashion statements, which were studded with opulent jewels and never-seen-before designs.


Including Merchant and Ambani on the list, they wrote, "A red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all.”

Others on the list

The list also featured names like Beyonce, Nicola Coughlan, Daniel Craig, Adele, Tyla, Zendaya, Charli XCX, Demi Moore, Ramy Youssef and Hasan Minhaj.

Interestingly, Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo that took the internet by storm, was also included in the list.

River Seine also found a place here due to the major glow-up it had for the Paris Olympics 2024. Some names from the sports world include Kim Yeji, Stephen Nedoroscik, Bronny and LeBron James.

The list also featured people from the political and content creation worlds.

About Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding

The first pre-wedding function of the couple took place in Jamnagar in March 2024, and saw several Bollywood stars in attendance, in addition to an iconic performance by Rihanna. The second pre-wedding celebration was on a cruise in Europe in May 2024. It featured performances from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, among others. 

The wedding festivities took place from July 12-14 in Mumbai and included traditional wedding ceremonies. 

