Russian fashion brand 'Measure' to take the stage at Lakme Fashion Week

Updated on: 11 March,2024 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is once again all set to steal the spotlight on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week with a trailblazing presentation by an International designer initiative 'Measure', showcasing an innovative collection "TOI" at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Image for representational purposes only. File/Pic

Listen to this article
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is once again all set to steal the spotlight on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week with a trailblazing presentation - an International designer initiative “Measure”, showcasing an innovative collection "TOI" at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai.


Originating from Dagestan, Russia, since its foundation in 2018, Measure has been on an extraordinary trajectory.


The Russian fashion brand stands as a cultural phenomenon in the realm of modest fashion, hailing from Dagestan. It seeks harmony between the natural and the man-made, the past and the present, the vital and the spiritual.


Designer Zainab Saidulaeva’s cutting-edge collection "TOI" is a creative exploration inspired by Dagestani wedding traditions, fusing the mosaic of customs, wedding gifts, and historical attire into a contemporary design narrative. The collection's design ethos is expressed through a delicate interplay of layering and rich texture, making Measure a distinctive force in the fashion landscape.

"As a designer, I am thrilled to unveil my 'TOI' collection at LFW x FDCI, a creative journey into Dagestan wedding traditions. Inspired by the rich tapestry of customs and garments from the region's past, the collection explores the beauty of multi-layered outfits in black and various shades of white, using silk in diverse variations. Join us on this mesmerizing journey into the heart of Dagestan's cultural heritage, all thanks to the Fashion Design Council of India for this incredible opportunity” said designer Zainab Saidulaeva.

Scheduled to be held on 16th March at 8:30 pm, this show is an exquisite fusion of fashion and art, adding another chapter to the brand's legacy, and capturing the imagination of fashion aficionados and art lovers alike.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

