Sneaker care for sneakerheads: How to care for leather, suede and mesh

Sneaker care is a crucial aspect of sneaker culture and ownership as it prolongs the lifespan and maintains the appearance of these premium chunky shoes

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

A suede brush is your best friend when it comes to cleaning and maintaining your shoes After each wear, stuff your sneakers with scrunched-up newspapers Store your mesh sneakers in a well-ventilated place to ensure they stay dry and fresh

Sneakers have evolved from being mere athletic footwear to iconic fashion statements. They come in a multitude of styles, materials and designs, making them a versatile choice for any occasion. Whether you're a sneakerhead with an extensive collection or someone who simply appreciates a comfortable pair of sneakers – it’s essential to know how to care for them.