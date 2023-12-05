Sneaker festival SneakinOut 3.0 is all set to make landfall in Mumbai

The sneaker festival will showcase a vast collection of urban streetwear and limited-edition sneakers, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore and indulge in the latest trends

SneakinOut 3.0, the much-anticipated and electrifying festival celebrating sneaker culture, is all set to make waves in Mumbai on December 9, 2023. This ultimate sneaker fest promises an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of culture, music, fashion, and food. The event will unfold at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, starting from noon onwards, and is expected to draw sneaker enthusiasts, music lovers, and those seeking a unique and engaging experience.



What makes SneakinOut 3.0 stand out is its stellar lineup of performers, featuring the likes of OG Shez, DJ Proof, Yashraj, Tsumyoki, and DJ SA. These acclaimed artists are set to create an unparalleled ambience, infusing the festival with energy and rhythm that will resonate throughout the day. Attendees can expect an array of musical genres that cater to diverse tastes, ensuring there's something for everyone.



Beyond the music, SneakinOut 3.0 is a haven for fashion aficionados and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The festival will showcase a vast collection of urban streetwear and limited-edition sneakers, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore and indulge in the latest trends. Moreover, the event will feature top local food brands, offering delectable delights that promise to tantalise taste buds.



Note that SneakinOut 3.0 isn't just about music and fashion — it's a holistic experience. The festival boasts a range of activities catering to varied interests. From gaming zones to captivating art installations, attendees can immerse themselves in a world of entertainment. Additionally, there will be dedicated fashion zones providing services such as tattoos, nail art, face painting, hair colouring, and more, ensuring that every attendee can personalise their experience.



Whether you're a dedicated sneakerhead or simply out to enjoy a good time, SneakinOut 3.0 guarantees an unforgettable festival experience. It's a unique opportunity to glimpse into the thriving sneaker culture in India and create lasting memories with friends and fellow enthusiasts.



Make sure to mark your calendar, gather your crew, and be part of the SneakinOut 3.0 phenomenon. For those eager to secure their spot at the festival, ticket information and event updates can be found on the official website.



Event Date and location:

December 9, 2023, Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai

