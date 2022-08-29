Styling everyday outfits according to your body type

Dressing in the right manner requires an understanding of your body type. Here are some tips which can come handy during your next shopping session

Representative Image: iStock

Finding a perfect fit for your clothes is a task for many. The struggle can be eased when you have knowledge of your body type and are ready to dress accordingly. There is absolutely no limitation to your inner diva when you are aware of your body type and style.

Many people remain unsure of their body shapes and it makes them perplexed about their dressing decisions. In these circumstances, keeping oneself perfectly dressed could be quite challenging. Dressing in the right manner requires an understanding of your body type. Let's explore more with Nidhi Yadav, Co-Founder of AksClothings about the different body types and the clothing that suits them.

Pear shape body

If your butt and thighs look bigger than your upper body, then you have a pear-shaped body. You either had this figure naturally or may work out to achieve it. The positive of having this body type is that you may produce the appearance of an hourglass shape with the appropriate styling.

For those with this body type, A-line skirts, wide-legged clothing, or dresses, along with patterned or ruffled shirts that define the upper body, are ideal selections. Moreover, slim bottoms and shirts can help to create a more realistic hourglass shape. Crop shirts, sweetheart, V or deep-V, scoop, or boat necklines will balance off your bottom.

Inverted triangle shape body

The inverted triangle is the shape that appears to be most athletic. Your shoulders are considerably wider than your hips. Therefore, we must make the most progress feasible with our shoulders and arms. Straight-cut jeans and clothing with an inverted V shape will flatter your physique.

Since your hips are much smaller than your shoulders, any top will look great with a pencil skirt, slim jeans, etc. Though neither is necessary, you should be careful to avoid over-layering or over-defining your upper body. The V-neckline should be your go-to neckline because it performs well and makes shoulders appear smaller.

Rectangular Body Shape

The rectangular body type frequently has a proportionate balance from the shoulders to the hips. As a result, your silhouette is really undefined and uncomplicated. Well, your arms and legs are your best attributes, so focus on making that better. It has an hourglass form, yet there is no distinct waistline.

Consider wearing tops that are A-line, ruffled, and layered and dresses with distinct necklines and bottoms to accentuate the upper torso's muscles. Additionally, enhance the look by including capes, long jackets, and blazers to it.

Apple-shaped body

If your upper body weight is higher than your lower body weight, then you have an apple-shaped body. It seems like the weight is focused on the stomach because people with this body shape typically have broad shoulders and a bigger bust line.

Because the majority of the weight and attention is above the hips, the midriff seems broader than the rest of the body and has a thin waistline. Therefore, you must wear a dress with a V or deep V neckline or expose your legs.

Empire or a-line shapes will suit you best. To change the focus, put on patterned or printed clothing that adds a layer. It will be helpful to wear dark colours, flowing shirts, dresses with full or 3/4 sleeves, and monochromatic outfits. You could also style flared bottoms, palazzos, etc., to create balance. Additionally, because of your broad shoulders and perhaps larger bustline, wear the proper bra.

Hourglass Body Shape

With proportionate top and bottom halves and a sharply defined waistline, this body form is the most harmonic. Because you have a well-balanced body, choose dresses that should stay beautifully at the right curves and follow the outline of these curves.

Dresses that constrict the waist will fit you the best. The best necklines for you are sweetheart and V or plunging V necklines. To accentuate your waistline, wear a belt either at your natural waistline or just below the belly button. A-line dresses or other styles that emphasize the lower body take care of it as body-hugging clothing is your jam.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai chefs share unique recipes of modaks for you to gorge on

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 6 Submit Request