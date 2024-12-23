This wedding season, jewellery design experts trace the resurgence of vibrant gemstones, and share tips to help you add a splash of opulence

In recent years, Indian weddings have seen a trend towards minimalist and understated aesthetics. While elegant, this trend can sometimes feel lacklustre and fail to capture the vibrant spirit of Indian weddings. To complement this shift in aesthetic, Indian wedding jewellery trends have also evolved as many brides and grooms are opting for statement pieces with coloured gemstones to pair with their minimalist outfits. Be it the classic emeralds and rubies, or elegant aquamarine and tourmaline, timeless diamonds are increasingly sharing the spotlight with a wide range of vibrant gemstones. This resurgence can be attributed to many reasons, but a desire for individualism reigns paramount. As is with brands, people today are seeking meaningful pieces that align with their personalities and beliefs, including ethical sourcing. As Indian weddings adapt and evolve with contemporary aesthetics, the allure of colourful gemstones will not fade.

Gemstones that are making a comeback

“As far as mainstream prominence goes, diamonds are fast turning out to be just relics of yesteryears. For modern Indian wedding jewellery, coloured gemstones are being perceived as beacons of individualism as well as artistry.” poses Venkata Bhanu Prakash Jasti, founder of Ananth Diamonds. He believes that colourful gemstones are well suited for statement pieces, and add a touch of uniqueness which can reflect the couple’s personality. Below, he shares five colourful gemstones that are seeing a resurgence in popularity.

1. Sapphires: Deep blue in colour, sapphires have long been symbols of wisdom and trust. Their versatility ensures that they remain a favourite for both traditional and contemporary wedding jewellery.

2. Emeralds: These gemstones are characterised by vivid greenish hues and associate with rejuvenation, growth and prosperity. They add a luxurious feel to engagement rings, necklaces, and earrings.

3. Ruby: Bright red gemstones give off a vibrant impression associated with passion, love and energy. Ruby is one of the choices for strong and statement wedding jewellery.

4. Tourmaline: Tourmaline is a tender pink gemstone that exhibits romance and sophistication. It fits minimalist but classy designs and styles.

5. Aquamarine: The calming blue-green hue of aquamarine is sure to bring serenity and transparency. It comes in a neat package that not only meets the traditional feel but also contemporary styles.

Resurgence and choosing conscience over carats

Social media platforms have been increasingly influencing fashion choices, and wedding jewellery doesn’t fall behind. Brides and grooms are moving away from traditional designs. “With the rise of social media and global connectivity, brides and grooms now seek to stand out with unique colours and unexpected contrasts. They want their jewellery to reflect their individuality and make a statement. As a result, we receive numerous requests from brides asking for bespoke designs that are not only distinctive and unconventional but also easy to wear,” shares Harshad R Ajoomal, Creative Director and Founder of House of Ajoomal.

Ethical sourcing has become a major decisive factor in the case of wedding jewellery in India. When combined with ethical sourcing, and customisation, every piece carries a story takes the form of a timeless cherished possession. “Today’s brides are more socially conscious and informed than ever before. They demand stones that are ethically sourced, mined with respect for the environment and communities. These brides want jewellery that aligns with their values—stones that come from the earth’s surface, where sustainability and responsible practices are prioritised. The combination of stunning colours and ethical sourcing creates a powerful narrative, making modern bridal jewellery not just a symbol of beauty, but also of integrity and awareness,” he explains.

How to elevate your ethnic outfits with coloured gemstones

Even if you are not the one getting married, you can always complement your outfits with gemstones to create a visually appealing ensemble. With wedding season in full swing, keep in mind these expert tips by Jasti to turn heads at the next gathering.



Complement the outfit

Pick the gemstones which complement your clothing's colour palette. For example, emeralds complement gold or red; aquamarine adds refreshing contrast to pale tones. Men may also choose to stick to one primary gemstone for a refined look.

Highlight with statement pieces

Bold gemstones like rubies or sapphires work best as focal points in necklaces, rings, or earrings, ensuring a striking impact.

Balance with subtle settings

Keep earrings and bracelets minimal if wearing bold gemstone necklaces or with large earrings go lighter or wider on neckpiece and can lay with a broad bracelet in order to not overwhelm the whole look.

Incorporate tradition

Heirloom pieces featuring colourful gemstones can be integrated with modern designs to honour family heritage while keeping the look current. Men can add a sarpech to their turban, and pair it with a multi-bead necklace featuring emeralds, pearls, and rubies to create an elegant, sophisticated look.

Choose neutral gemstones

Sapphires or aquamarine go well with almost any type of outfit, so your jewellery is guaranteed to be wearable on some other occasion.

Classic combinations

Men can opt for timeless gemstone pieces like sapphire cufflinks or a ruby ring. For those who want to give a twist to the classic, they can experiment with novelty cuts and modern settings of gemstones for a fresh look.

Add a contemporary twist

For a modern and unique look, one can go for contemporary details. Consider opting for a kurta with distinctive button sleeves, adding a stylish edge. Incorporate a brooch for the marriage lapel or choose lapel pins to add flair to your reception suit or tuxedo.

Maintaining and preserving gemstone jewellery

In case you are worried about the longevity of your gemstone jewellery, do not fret. With proper care, these prized pieces are poised to become family heirlooms. Ajoomal shares a few key practices that will help preserve your sparkles:

1. Store separately: Gemstones can scratch or chip if stored together. Use individual pouches or compartments to protect each piece and prevent them from tangling with other jewellery.

2. Gentle cleaning: Use a dry soft cloth or a mild soap solution to gently clean gemstones, avoiding harsh chemicals that can damage the stones.

3. Avoid extreme heat: Long exposure to sun, or heat will degrade your gemstones. Remember to take off the jewellery while indulging in any activities that may expose them to extreme heat, as it can cause discoloration or damage to certain stones, like opals or emeralds.

4. Avoid contact with perfumes and chemicals: Chemicals in perfumes, lotions, or hairsprays can damage gemstones over time. Apply these products before wearing jewellery to prevent residue buildup.

5. Keep away from abrasive surfaces: Avoid wearing colourful gemstone jewellery when handling rough materials or surfaces that could scratch or chip the stones.

6. Use protective cases for travel: When traveling, place gemstone jewellery in a padded, separate compartment in your luggage to prevent damage from movement or pressure.

7. Check settings regularly: It’s important to show your jewellery to a professional every few years to ensure that the settings remain secure and to prevent losing gemstones. Periodically inspect the prongs and clasps for any signs of wear, as even small issues can lead to damage. Proper care and regular checks will help maintain the beauty and longevity of your jewellery.

