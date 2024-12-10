Breaking News
This outfit worn by Giorgia Andriani features a 13-foot-long trail with exquisite gold zardozi work

Updated on: 10 December,2024 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The outfit, designed by Lalit Dlamia, was crafted in bold red velvet, a fabric and colour historically associated with royalty, power and passion

This outfit worn by Giorgia Andriani features a 13-foot-long trail with exquisite gold zardozi work

Giorgia Andriani at the event

Giorgia Andriani recently turned heads as she made an appearance at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event with an exquisite outfit designed by Lalit Dalmia. True to her reputation for making bold and innovative style statements, Andriani opted for a meticulously crafted ensemble, embodying elegance and strength.


The outfit was crafted in bold red velvet, a fabric and colour historically associated with royalty, power and passion. The garment, entirely hand-embroidered with intricate gold zardozi work, showcased motifs of peacocks, swans, elephants and deer nestled within a mystical forest, symbolising themes of grace, wisdom, beauty and strength.


With a sleek structure and exaggerated power shoulders, the silhouette was attention-grabbing. The outfit was elevated with a 4-metre-long (13 foot) trail that flowed gracefully.


Describing the design, Dalmia commented, "This creation celebrates regal strength, feminine elegance and timeless heritage—a statement of power, confidence, and grandeur."

The outfit’s meticulous finish and craftmanship is evident from the fact that it took 5000 man-hours to complete. The entire ensemble weighed over 15 kg.

To complete her look, Andriani opted for minimal make-up, featuring nude tones and a soft pink lip shade that balanced the bold ensemble. Her hair was styled in a middle partition with loose, wavy curls. Gold-toned pointed-toe stiletto-heeled pumps tied together the royal theme with contemporary finesse.

About Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani is an Italian model and actor who made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the Tamil web series 'Karoline Kamakshi'. She has also starred in several music videos. Andriani is often in the limelight for her fashion choices and fitness goals. 

