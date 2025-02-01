Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman opts for a saree featuring Bihar’s Madhubani art

Madhubani art, which is characterised by striking patterns and bright colours, is central to the Mithila region of Bihar

Nirmala Sitharaman

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to create history by presenting her eighth consecutive budget today i.e., on February 1. Her budget day sarees have often become a point of conversation over the years, representing different Indian textiles and crafts.

This year, Sitharaman has opted for a cream handloom saree with gold borders, pairing it with a contrasting red blouse. The saree features a beautiful Madhubani motif.

The Finance Minister is wearing the saree as a tribute to Madhubani art and the skill of renowned Madhubani artist and Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, who had gifted it to her during the former's visit to Mithila Art Institute.

Madhubani art, which is characterised by striking patterns and bright colours, is central to the Mithila region of Bihar. This traditional art form usually depicts people, nature, mythology and scenes from everyday life.

Continuing her tradition of highlighting Indian crafts through her outfits on Budget days, Sitharaman has once again made a powerful style statement.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s sarees

Sitharaman is known to don traditional sarees during public appearances, especially while presenting the Union Budget. Not only do these sarees feature Indian textiles and crafts, but can also entail subtle signs of what the budget has in store.

She usually opts for warm or muted colours with simple draping and styling. For example, during the 2024 Budget announcement, she opted for an off-white silk saree, adorned with a purple border. Her sarees usually represent Indian handlooms from different corners of the country, sending the message of supporting local weavers and artisans.

Paperless Budget tradition

The Finance Minister was seen posing for photographs before meeting the President ahead of Union Budget 2025. She is carrying forward her tradition of using a digital tablet enclosed in a red 'bahi-khata' style pouch. According to PTI, this marks the continuation of a practice she introduced in 2019 when she moved away from the colonial-era Budget briefcase.

Sitharaman initially replaced the traditional briefcase with a red cloth folder tied with a string and featuring the national emblem. In 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she took a further step towards modernisation by opting for a paperless Budget, using a digital tablet instead of physical documents. She has since continued this format, bringing the tablet in a red case to Parliament.