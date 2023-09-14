Breaking News
Weaving fashion into love: How couples can sport coordinated outfits

Updated on: 15 September,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity couples, including the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, often showcase their style with coordinated outfits that inspire us to do the same. To enhance your fashion quotient as a couple and inject some excitement into your relationship, we're here to offer styling tips

Dressing alike is not just restricted to clothing but goes much beyond that. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Key Highlights

  1. Call it cringe, but most couples enjoy wearing coordinated outfits
  2. Dressing alike creates a sense of togetherness
  3. If you love coordinating looks with your partner, here are some sassy styling tips

Call it cringe, but most couples enjoy wearing coordinated outfits. We often spot celebrity couples sporting a coordinated look on various occasions. From wearing the same colour to using the same prints, celebrity couples stepping out looking fashion-coordinated set cute couple goals for many. 

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity couples, including the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z dress up alike and sport coordinated elements from time to time.  

With celebrity influence pervading every part of our lives, more couples today are investing efforts to look cool and coordinated during social events and family functions. Coordinated fashion for many couples is like making a romantic fashion statement that screams, ‘We are a team.’ Not only is it a playful way to display a connection between you and your partner but also adds to the fun. 

