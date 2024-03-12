Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Frozen Food Month 2024 Frozen foods can be healthy Health experts weigh the pros and cons
<< Back to Elections 2024

Frozen Food Month 2024: Frozen foods can be healthy? Health experts weigh the pros and cons

Premium

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

As opposed to one common misconception about frozen foods being unhealthy, health experts say, they do offer various benefits when eaten properly. On the occasion of Frozen Food Month 2024, Mid-day.com spoke to health experts who weigh the pros and cons of frozen foods

Frozen Food Month 2024: Frozen foods can be healthy? Health experts weigh the pros and cons

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Some frozen fruits and vegetables may have higher nutritional content than fresh produce
  2. The freezing process slows down the growth of microorganisms that cause food to spoil
  3. Frozen food can also prevent food waste by extending the shelf life of perishables

From chicken seekh kebabs to jeera rice and dal, anything can be prepared within five minutes thanks to the innovation of frozen foods. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

health life and style Lifestyle news Health And Wellness indian food
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK