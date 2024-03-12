Frozen Food Month 2024: Frozen foods can be healthy? Health experts weigh the pros and cons

As opposed to one common misconception about frozen foods being unhealthy, health experts say, they do offer various benefits when eaten properly. On the occasion of Frozen Food Month 2024, Mid-day.com spoke to health experts who weigh the pros and cons of frozen foods
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock
Key Highlights
- Some frozen fruits and vegetables may have higher nutritional content than fresh produce
- The freezing process slows down the growth of microorganisms that cause food to spoil
- Frozen food can also prevent food waste by extending the shelf life of perishables
From chicken seekh kebabs to jeera rice and dal, anything can be prepared within five minutes thanks to the innovation of frozen foods.