Here's where you can enjoy healthy and crunchy salads in Mumbai

Updated on: 24 June,2022 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
There has been a dramatic shift towards scrumptious one-bowl meals. Here's a quick guide to places in Mumbai where you can try out healthy salads

Image for representation: iStock


Salads are one of the most adaptable meals that can be made quickly and enjoyed in summer. As people have become more health-conscious, there has been a dramatic shift towards quick, scrumptious, yet nutrient-dense meals. Here are some of the best spots in Mumbai for you to grab a refreshing salads:

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake draws attention to its light and artistic salads. This cafe has a lot to offer, from the gooey Burrata Salad with crunchy walnuts and roasted sweet peppers to the basic Warm Grilled Chicken Salad. To accompany the vibrant and flavorful meal, enjoy a steaming bowl of Cream of Mushroom Soup or a gourmet tea, Little Buddha, this Monsoon season. Not to mention the warm and welcoming hospitality in the prime locations of Juhu, Bandra, and Powai.

Sequel

Sequel is a popular health club in Mumbai, with locations in Bandra, BKC, and Kala Ghoda. The delectable recipes at this Bollywood-favorite restaurant are made with organic produce. There are numerous options available, ranging from vegan to nutrient-rich to gluten-free. Despite being on the healthier side, Sequel's salad bowls like The Wholesome Bowl and Pretty in Pink will captivate you.

Garde Manger Cafe

Garde Manger, located in Vile Parle and Juhu, is a vegetarian cafe that has expanded into vegan cuisine. The restaurant veganized its menu by introducing dishes such as Soya Kheema Pav. Salads, such as Zesty Quinoa Salad, can be eaten for a juicy and nutrient-dense meal.

Pishu's Cafe

Pishu's Cafe has locations in various parts of Mumbai, including Malad and Andheri. This place has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts due to its emphasis on healthy and power-packed meals. It makes luscious smoothies of seasonal fruits and berries with super fresh ingredients. Furthermore, there are numerous salad options, including The Exotic Salad, which consists of sprouts, baby corn, bell peppers, and other vegetables sauteed in their homemade sauce.

