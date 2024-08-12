As India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, we speak to Mumbaikars who have not only been preserving but also documenting their culinary heritage through recipes and recipes books that have been passed down from the pre-Independence era

Indians are preserving culinary traditions

Radhika Mathur knew her grandmother Bina Mathur and was able to spend time with her for over two decades before she passed away but the latter’s legacy lives on through a cookbook. It not only has traditional recipes but every kind that the matriarch wanted to experiment with over the years. Among them is one that even has a pre-Independence connection. She shares, “We have a culinary connection to the colonial times with Marmite. The whole family loves Marmite and my grandma made a soup with the last bits of Marmite in the jar.” A delicious dish that has become a favourite in the Mathur household over the years.