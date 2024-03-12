Indians are trying out ‘slow drinking’

Away from the consumption-focused era, this new age of drinking is more about an ‘experience over excess’ mindset, where the consumer wants to drink better, and not more. Hospitality experts help us chart the ‘slow drinking’ trend

Vikram Achanta and Keshav Prakash

A new culture of ‘slow drinking’ is gradually gaining popularity in India It signals a refined approach to spirit consumption The trend towards quality over quantity is here to stay

Slow drinking is a practice that has gained popularity in recent years, as people look for ways to be more mindful and intentional in their daily lives. It involves taking the time to savour each sip of a beverage, rather than quickly gulping it down. One of the primary benefits of slow drinking is that it allows you to fully appreciate the flavours, aromas, and textures of your drink.