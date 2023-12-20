This South Mumbai cafe is offering an exquisite selection of soups, salads, appetisers, platted courses, and desserts as a part of their new winter festive menu that captures the essence of the season

Highlighting the seasonal charm, the new menu features an assortment of delectable offerings for the winter season. Picture Courtesy: Cafe Noir

Listen to this article Indulge in the new winter festive menu at this South Mumbai Cafe x 00:00

Cold breeze has made us all crave for warm and comforting foods, be it a steaming hot cup of coffee, freshly fried pakoras, soups and more. Winter in Mumbai calls for an indulgence of delectable dishes that satiate the taste buds and make the heart happy.

To ensure this happens, Cafe Noir nestled in South Mumbai is all set to offer its patrons dishes from its winter festiver menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Café Noir, located at One Lodha World Centre, is delighted to announce the launch of its exquisite Winter Festive Menu. Renowned for its charming ambience reminiscent of timeless Parisian bistros, Café Noir invites patrons to savour an array of delectable offerings extending beyond coffee to an enchanting dining experience.



Whether you're planning a romantic evening or a leisurely brunch outing with friends, the restaurant's inviting indoor and alfresco seating options allow you to savour your culinary journey under the starlit Mumbai sky. With its intimate and cosy setting, Café Noir beckons Mumbaikars to not only relish their renowned bakes, sandwiches, and quiches but also to discover a captivating dinner menu curated to tantalise the taste buds.



The café has expanded its offerings with a Winter Festive Menu crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering an exquisite selection of soups, salads, appetisers, platted courses, and desserts that capture the essence of the season.



Highlighting the seasonal charm, the new menu features an assortment of delectable offerings for the winter season. Guests can delight in comforting soups including the velvety Butternut Squash Soup and the flavoursome Bouillabaisse Soup. The salad selection boasts the vibrant Vert Winter Salad and the savoury Turkey Salad, while appetisers entice with Chimichurri Chicken Skewers, Turkey Calzone, Assorted Classic Bruschetta, and more.



For the main course, patrons can relish the sumptuous Sous Vide Lamb Loin, Linguini Alta Vodka, and other delectable platted courses prepared to perfection. To culminate the dining experience on a sweet note, Café Noir presents irresistible desserts such as the tantalising Toffee Caramel Pudding and the indulgent Pull Me Up Tiramisu.



The Winter Festive Menu at Café Noir is a celebration of culinary craftsmanship, blending the essence of French cuisine with the warmth of seasonal delights. If you are planning for a winter indulgence in Mumbai with your friends and family, Cafe Noir would make a good choice.