Watch: Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Sachin Tendulkar

Gates took to Instagram to share a video captioned "A snack break before we get to work," followed by 'Serving Soon'

In the video, Gates and Tendulkar can be seen enjoying vada pav together while sitting on a bench. Photo Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, captioned "A snack break before we get to work," as per a video posted by Gates on Instagram.

In the video, Gates and Tendulkar can be seen enjoying vada pav together while sitting on a bench. The clip concludes with the caption, "Serving soon." Reflecting on his visit to India, Gates wrote in his blog, "I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways."

Tendulkar, famously known as the 'God of Cricket,' still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the unique achievement of scoring 100 international centuries. Renowned for his exceptional skills and mastery of cricket, he entertained fans across the globe from 1989 to 2013.

The Maharashtra-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year. Across 664 international appearances, he scored a total of 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, remaining the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries remain unmatched in the sport's history.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

A key member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy after making his World Cup debut in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, he represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping them clinch the title in 2013.

