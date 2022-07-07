Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP on spree to kill all Shiv Sena's dream projects
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rise to 695, but TPR drops to 6.4 per cent
Mumbai monsoon: Over 200 mm rainfall cripples life in Vasai and Virar
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a mall in Powai
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > World Chocolate Day Whip up these chocolate based cocktails in no time

World Chocolate Day: Whip up these chocolate-based cocktails in no time

Premium

Updated on: 07 July,2022 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

Mixologists across the country are experimenting with cocktails. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in these delicious chocolate-based concoctions, and celebrate World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day: Whip up these chocolate-based cocktails in no time

Mixologists are experimenting with chocolate in their concoctions. Photo credit: 145, Yazu


World Chocolate Day is celebrated by enthusiasts around the globe on July 7 every year. The versatility of the ingredient is such that it finds its presence across desserts, beverages, and a range of dishes—from sweet to savoury. Amidst the booming cocktail culture in India, it comes as no surprise that bartenders are experimenting with flavour profiles, and patrons are willing to try their concoctions with a sweet infusion. On World Chocolate Day, mixologists share their favourite chocolate-based cocktail recipes that you can whip up in no time.

mumbai food mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK