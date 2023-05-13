World Cocktail Day: Decoding India’s growing obsession with clarified cocktails

Reputed mixologists and industry experts help us chart the growing popularity of clarified cocktails, what makes them tick, and share a DIY recipe for you to try

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

The drinking culture in India continues to evolve with trends such as zero ABV (alcohol by volume), sipping tequila, and the rise of gin dominating the alco-beverage industry. With exposure, and a renewed spirit to experiment post-pandemic, patrons are keen on trying out craft cocktails enabling modern bars across India to not just import global trends, but also innovate.