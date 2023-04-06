Experts reveal the secret behind having a successful romantic relationship

Years of dating can exhaust you from being romantic, eventually making your and your partner’s love life dull. Yet it is essential to keep finding ways to celebrate your love every day. Read on to know what you can do to keep the spark alive

Healthy habits like communicating freely with your partner, making them feel included in your life by sharing important life decisions and being honest with them play a vital role in keeping the relationship strong. Photo Courtesy: Stock

A relationship with the person you love and have been dating for years is bound to become monotonous at some point. It is only natural since you pretty much know everything there is to know about each other. All the efforts you used to take to explore each other and keep things interesting die down. While it is a sign of comfort between you are your partner, too much of it can invite troubles into your paradise.

Making your partner feel special can bring them great joy, no matter how old the relationship is. It is the regular efforts that take a couple far in their relationship. Yoshita Dave, a counselling psychologist, intimacy coach and educator at Meheryash Counselling Consultancy suggests some easy ways to keep the spark alive.

1. Make plans to spend quality time with each other.

2. Have regular date nights at home or visit places you both want to try.

3. Make it a point to have at least one meal together during the day. While lunch may be difficult due to jobs, couples must try having dinner together.

4. If possible, go out on weekends or plan a trip once every 3 or 4 months.

5. Switch off from work. After you meet your partner, avoid taking work calls or doing any office work that can wait. In case any urgent work comes up, talk about it with your partner and promise to make it up to them.

6. Do fun activities together, like cooking, watching a movie, going to a spa, going for a walk or long drives, or just hanging out.

Besides planning these activities together, Dave says, “Other healthy habits like communicating freely with your partner, making them feel included in your life by sharing important life decisions, discussing your issues with them, and, being honest to them play a vital role in keeping the relationship strong.” In addition to this, being a good listener to your partner, and understanding them without any judgements also goes a long way.

Just as partners in a committed relationship must continue to take efforts to keep things exciting, they must also steer clear of certain toxic traits that could harm the relationship. Nidhi Borana, a counselling psychologist, relationship counsellor and career counsellor lists down things that harm a relationship.

1. Not taking responsibility for one's own actions. This leads to blame games and arguments.

2. Being unattentive towards your partner when they are expressing their concerns or being emotionally unavailable.

3. Complaining too much about how things are not working out.

4. Not helping with domestic chores.

5. Refusing to spend quality time once in a while or taking vacations together

6. Not respecting each other

7. Choosing to not communicate your issues and concerns to your partner.

8. Having an unhealthy sex life like not engaging in any sexual activity, going without sex for a long time, or not engaging in foreplay.

No guidebook teaches you to be loving and romantic with your partner. Simply doing the bare minimum for someone you love is all it takes to have a successful romantic relationship.



Also Read: Acne treatment: Mumbai expert guides you on how to avoid breakouts this summer