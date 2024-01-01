Do you and your partner often fantasise about doing it in the kitchen with feathered handcuffs and blindfolds? It sounds like a lot of fun to live out a common sexual desire, but make sure you talk to your partner first

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Five bedroom fantasies for married couples to spice up their sex life x 00:00

Just imagine clutching the bed sheets with your palms, wrapping your legs around your partner, curling your toes, Perhaps you've been holding onto a sensual secret, or perhaps your significant other is aware of exactly what's been on your mind. Almost every person has a sexual fantasy that they would love to turn into a reality. It sounds like a lot of fun to live out a common sexual desire, but make sure you talk to your partner first.



“In circumstances in which both partners in a monogamous relationship have consented to refrain from engaging in extramarital affairs, you may need to consider if it's something you wish to revisit or let go of. Your spouse may react quite rashly at first, especially if the chat was not prepared in advance or if the fantasy is a little out of their comfort zone. Even while it could hurt right now, realise that your partner might just need some time to consider it. In this case, it could also be beneficial to inquire about the things they are willing to explore since you are often more in sync than you think. Consider the concepts of bondage and rope. At first, that would seem outside of their purview, but if they show interest in wanting to affix your hands above your head, it might just be a matter of gradually advancing to more sophisticated types of servitude,” says Sybil Shiddell, country manager, Gleeden, India



1. Discovering adventurous environments

Extending intimacy beyond the bedroom can be a life-changing event that opens up a world of exciting possibilities. Unconventional yet familiar rooms like the kitchen or bathroom have an unfiltered, raw appeal that arouses a distinct kind of emotion. Their ruggedness serves as a blank canvas for wild passion, setting off an adventure where discovery and spontaneity are the main events.

Travelling to far-off places or spending time in cosy hotels conveys a similar message. These environments have a certain psychological allure that makes you feel as though passion and repression are at odds. Imagine luxurious apartments in old hotels whispering tales of eternal romance, or exclusive beachfront villas with crashing waves soothing your senses

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Exploring role-playing

Indulging in bondage fantasies and role-playing revitalises stale sexual practices. The secret is to use creativity and effort to create roles that are alluring to both parties. Role-playing provides doors to wants that have never been explored and are customised to the tastes of the person, from dress-up games to accepting the dynamics of domination and submission.

3. Using accessories to build sexual tension

Sex toys are like spark plugs, easing the build-up to a peak of sexual tension. Many alternatives are available to suit different tastes, ranging from handcuffs to feather whips and basic blindfolds. These extras give the otherwise ordinary interactions a new lease on life, encouraging curiosity and exploration.

4. Encouraging honest communication

A closer bond is created when sexual urges are discussed honestly and openly. Promote an atmosphere in which each partner feels comfortable to share their fantasies. Speaking out about what you want enhances the connection. For example, combining delicious food with sexual pleasures might improve the experience, particularly if both people have a strong interest in food.

5. Accepting non-traditional paths

Explore sexual flicks together or immerse yourself in sensual fantasy. Desires are bridged by the synchronisation of sexual fantasy with reality. Wearing sensual knickers or partaking in sensual stripping activities can stimulate the senses and provide an inviting environment for exploration.



Every path, whether it be through daring environments, creative role-playing, alluring accessories, honest dialogue, or unusual encounters, provides an entrance to a realm where intimacy surpasses limitations, stoking the fires of desire and discovery.