Her lady bits are on strike: Misconceptions about female pleasure men need to know

The discourse around female pleasure is usually missing or is aimed at discouraging women from seeking it. Why comply? Sex experts share tips for men to break myths around female pleasure and achieve enhanced intimacy

The belief that female pleasure can be quickly or easily attained is a common fallacy that overlooks the nuanced and individualised aspects of women's sexual experiences. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Pratkisha Shah (34) is caught up in a bedchamber quandary. In a discrete conversation with Midday, she reveals: “My husband’s idea of how a woman finishes is skewed. It sprouts from watching adult films which are anything but misleading; as that’s not how it unfolds in reality.”