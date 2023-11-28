Modern love: Online dating app users share key dating etiquettes

Among other etiquettes, users on online dating apps aged 25 and above disclosed that it is mandatory to reply to a message request within the first 24 hours if they are genuinely interested and want to be taken seriously

Even though online dating has made way for people to be free and eliminated almost all limitations, there remains some dating etiquette that goes without saying. In a study conducted by one of India’s online dating apps, QuackQuack, 42per cent of the participants said that unspoken rules often guide our interactions, shaping the way we connect with potential partners. The app ran a week-long poll to collect data on dating etiquette maintained by dating individuals of the age group 20 to 35 spanning the metropolitan and smaller cities of India. A total of 10,000 people took part, and the results revealed the top decorums people follow and would want their matches to follow, too.



QuackQuack's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal commented, "We have over 30 , million users, and from our user behaviour observation, we do notice a certain pattern. For instance, users who brag about money tend to get unmatched sooner than users who don't."

Don't brag about money

29 per cent of men and women on QuackQuack said while financial stability is something they look for in their matches, bragging about money is off-putting. The respondents highlighted the importance of respecting financial differences and not flaunting their better financial status over someone struggling. Flaunting your wealth, sharing your stories of how much you spend or rather overspend, will impress no one, cleared these participants.

Don’t judge

32 per cent of 30-plus female dating individuals from Tier 1 and 2 cities shared that they have experienced judgment from men when they open up about their dating history. They also mentioned some men even pass remarks if a woman has dated more men than their 'socially acceptable number'. These women mentioned how important it is to keep an open mind while dating, and advised people against passing comments. Additionally, they stated that if someone's past does not align with your idea of a perfect partner, it is better to unmatch than give unsolicited advice on how a woman should carry herself.

Don't pry

Around 36 per cent of QuackQuack users aged 20 to 30 emphasised the importance of not being too intrusive during the initial chatting phase. While it's natural to want to know more about a potential partner, there's a right time for everything. Expecting someone to reveal everything in the initial stages of chatting is unrealistic. According to 18 per cent of respondents, some matches were unmatched because they hoped for and insisted on immediate disclosure of personal details. These users advised allowing matches the space and time to open up naturally. It's crucial to respect their privacy and accept their boundaries.

Respond within 24 hours

In the study, 40 per cent of participants aged 25 and above disclosed that it is mandatory to reply to a message request within the first 24 hours if they are genuinely interested and want to be taken seriously. Deliberately making someone wait for days was viewed as immature, and toxic hard-to-get play does not work in today's dating landscape. It is okay to take your time and craft a suitable reply, but it should not exceed 24 hours. On a more realistic note, these dating individuals explained that if you haven't been online for a while and notice a message lingering for over a day, it's considerate to draft a quick apology along with the reply.

Consent matters

57 per cent of participants from metro and smaller cities unanimously voted consent as the top dating etiquette. 30 per cent of women mentioned that sending photos, if not specifically asked for, is considered inappropriate, and it is not only limited to explicit content; it applies equally to an innocent picture of your face. Likewise, it is essential to refrain from sending graphic messages unless both parties have indicated their mutual interest and consent. And the most important nugget of advice shared by these dating individuals is- never assume, always ask.